Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership announces final distribution of partnership income

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (Stock Symbol MKZ–UN, CUSIP 554905109) has finalized a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate: $ 0.085 per unit Payable Date: January 20, 2023 Record Date: December 30, 2022 Period of income: January 1, 2022 to December 30, 2022

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $186.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

