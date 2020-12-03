U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,671.12
    +2.11 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,022.26
    +138.47 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,397.95
    +48.58 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,857.52
    +19.49 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.76
    +0.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    +11.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9230
    -0.0250 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3472
    +0.0096 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9220
    -0.5020 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,371.16
    +422.26 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.05
    +6.64 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,490.27
    +26.88 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,809.37
    +8.39 (+0.03%)
     

macOS Big Sur review: A mix of new and familiar

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·13 min read

Big Sur is different from Apple’s usual annual macOS upgrades: the company calls it the “biggest design update” since Mac OS X arrived way back in 2001. That’s a little bit of a stretch, as 2014’s macOS Yosemite brought major design influences from iOS to the Mac, but Big Sur’s changes are nonetheless dramatic and significant. It’s not just visual, though; Big Sur also features major updates to key UI elements like notifications and control center as well as changes to core apps like Messages and Safari. Add it all up, and Big Sur feels like one of the more significant macOS updates in years.

I’ve been using Big Sur daily since the public beta was released this summer, and I’ve had the final version for a few weeks. If you’re used to how your Mac works and are concerned that the new software will be too much of a change, fear not. As with most recent macOS releases, Big Sur tweaks some things for the better without fundamentally changing how the system works. While the macOS and iOS get closer than ever in terms of design, Big Sur still feels unmistakably like a Mac — just with a fresh coat of paint.

As usual, upgrading to Big Sur is a pretty simple process — if you’re running macOS Mojave or Catalina, you can install Big Sur through the System Preferences app. If you’re on an older system, you’ll find it in the Mac App Store. After downloading, it took around 45 minutes to install Big Sur. Apple has all the details on how to install and what Mac models are supported here, but basically any Mac released in the last five years will work.

New design

macOS Big Sur
macOS Big Sur

I dug into Apple’s Big Sur redesign extensively earlier this summer, but suffice it to say that there are a number of elements subtle and significant that make the OS feel different than its predecessors. A bright desktop background, translucent menu bar, uniform icons in the Dock, rounded window edges and revamped toolbar buttons all immediately make Big Sur stand out. Apple has also updated the macOS system sounds, so things don’t just look different, they sound different too. But fear not — just about everything is still where you’d expect it to be.

While a bunch of Apple’s default apps, including Messages and Maps, have gotten significant updates, two of the most useful changes aren’t specific to any one app. Instead, they’re core changes to the UI: say hello to the new Control Center and Notification Center. For years, the Mac menu bar has hosted a variety of system controls like battery, bluetooth and WiFi as well as plenty of third-party utilities. That’s still the case, but there’s a way to make the menu bar a lot less cluttered while still having quick access to loads of settings. Like on the iPhone, Control Center offers one-click access to WiFi, Bluetooth, AirDrop, Do Not Disturb and multiple other controls.

macOS Big Sur - Control Center
macOS Big Sur - Control Center

For example, I’m at home pretty much constantly now, so I don’t change my WiFi settings… ever. So now I don’t have a persistent WiFi symbol in my menu bar, but it’s quickly available under the Control Center. On the other hand, I like having fast access to light and dark mode, so I pinned display preferences to my menu bar. And, if you’re on a billion Zoom calls every day, you can pin the “do not disturb” toggle.

macOS Big Sur - Notification Center
macOS Big Sur - Notification Center

The changes to Notification Center are useful, as well, and have improved since my early experiences. The fact that notifications are finally grouped by app is a major improvement, though you can turn this off if for some reason it offends you. I find that being able to clear all notifications from a specific app to be extremely handy, though. When you go into Notification Center, your most recent notifications are grouped at the top, and the rest are hidden and can be expanded. Below those most recent notifications are widgets, which were previously hidden on a separate page.

While I still feel a slight cognitive dissonance having widgets and notifications in the same pane, it’s nice that they’re always one swipe away. More importantly, the new widget design Apple introduced for iOS 14 and Big Sur is a huge improvement over the old style, with multiple sizes and actionable notifications. For example, I just got one for a new podcast episode, and clicking the “expand” arrow pulls up a sheet with more details and a “play” button. Of course, it’s up to third-party developers to implement rich notifications and these new widgets, so my Trello notifications are still pretty useless and static. But lots of Mac developers are already taking advantage, and support should only improve in the coming months.

Safari updates

macOS Big Sur - Safari start page
macOS Big Sur - Safari start page

While Big Sur’s visual refresh is the most obvious change, Apple has made a number of noteworthy functional updates to some core apps, as well. Safari received some of the most significant changesAs usual, Apple says that Safari is faster and more battery-efficient than Firefox and Chrome; all three browsers seem plenty fast to me at this point. I do generally find Safari to be less power-hungry than Chrome, but I also noticed that some tabs forced my 16-inch MacBook Pro into using the dedicated graphics, which murders battery life. I wasn’t able to determine what sites specifically caused the switch. But most frustrating was the fact that after a site pushed my Mac into using dedicated graphics, I had to quit Safari to get it back to running on the integrated chipset — even if I closed all my windows, it wouldn’t revert until I closed the app.

Probably the most noticeable change to Safari is a new start screen, which pulls together your favorite sites, frequently visited pages, Siri suggestions, stories saved in your reading list, tabs open from your iOS devices, and the new Privacy Report (more on that later). It’s a lot of info, but organized in a way that doesn’t feel overwhelming; you can also turn off any of these groups if you don’t want to see them. Plus, you can set a start page background, just like you can on Chrome. This is one of my favorite new Safari features, and it makes the default start page in Chrome feel pretty spartan.

macOS Big Sur- Safari
macOS Big Sur- Safari

Apple is also finally using favicon for all tabs — previously, you’d only see these handy little site markers if you had a tab pinned, but now every tab has a favicon. As you add more tabs, eventually the page title disappears but the favicon remains, and your active tab is a little larger with part of the title displayed. Other quality-of-life improvements include tab previews when you hover the mouse over a tab and more widely available browser extensions in the App Store. Safari now supports the WebExtension API, which Apple says will make it easier for developers to port over existing extensions.

Probably the most noteworthy change is the aforementioned Privacy Report. Safari has had a feature to block website trackers for a few years now, but with Big Sur that information is front and center. Clicking a shield button next to the URL will show you the trackers that Safari identified and blocked on a particular site. From there, clicking a more info button shows you the full Privacy Report, which includes a more detailed look at how various sites follow your behavior around the internet, including on how many total trackers Safari blocked in the last 30 days and a full list of every site that you’ve visited that users trackers.

macOS Big Sur - Privacy Report
macOS Big Sur - Privacy Report

This just drove home how bad the state of website tracking is, but it’s not particularly actionable. I can’t stop (or don’t want to stop) visiting most of the sites on my list, but I can take comfort in the fact that Safari is actively blocking many of them. One security feature Apple added that is actionable is password monitoring. If you have a password saved for a particular site, Apple can identify if it has been involved in a data breach. Plenty of other password managers can do this as well, but it’s still a useful feature if you’re saving site login information in Safari.

macOS Big Sur - Messages
macOS Big Sur - Messages

Messages and Maps

If you use both an iPhone and a Mac, Messages is probably one of the most important apps you have on both devices. Fortunately, with Big Sur, the Messages experience is nearly identical across platforms. iOS 14 brought a host of new features like in-line replies, the ability to pin conversations, @ mentions and custom images for group chat, improved search capabilities — and they’re all here in Big Sur. Apple also brought a few features that have been in Messages for iOS for years over to the Mac, including built-in GIF search, Memoji stickers and “message effects” (like sending a message with a cloud of confetti or fireworks). So if one friend sends a message from their phone with the laser effect, you won’t see the boring text description “sent with lasers” on your Mac any more. It’s the little things.

The Maps app has also received some major updates, again bringing it inline with what you’ll find on iOS. Google Maps devotees won’t care about these changes, but Apple Maps on the iPhone is actually very good these days (at least in the US). But, like Messages, Maps on the Mac was missing a lot of features that Apple had added to its iOS app over the years. Now, they’re in perfect symmetry. The biggest benefit is that any “guide” (basically a list of locations you save) you create on your phone will also be available on the Mac, and vice versa. Previously, Maps only let you add places to a single “favorites” list, but having multiple lists is far more natural. That way, you can save spots you want to visit on a vacation (when we’re allowed to travel again, sigh) separately from your favorite local spots, for example.

All those lists are saved in a new sidebar that also includes favorite spots like your home and work addresses as well as recent searches. Clicking the search field at the top of the sidebar also exposes a signature new Maps feature: Guides. These are third-party curated lists of local spots like restaurants to try and best photo-taking spots; you can save ones that you want to come back to. The guides range from trusted sources like Lonely Planet and The Washington Post, to smaller, more specific options like Fotospot and AllTrails. There aren’t a ton of guides yet, but you should be able to find some for most big cities. There’s guides from about 20 publishers, and hopefully it’ll keep growing over time.

macOS Big Sur - Maps
macOS Big Sur - Maps

Finally, Apple’s “Look Around” features, basically an answer to Google Street View, is on the Mac for the first time. It’s only available in “select cities” right now, but given the pace at which Apple has been improving on Maps lately, this will hopefully show up more broadly soon. As is often the case with Apple Maps, the company lags behind Google in a variety of areas, so Google Maps devotees likely won’t switch. But I prefer using Apple Maps for turn-by-turn navigation these days, so I’ve been using the app more and more — having the same experience available on my Mac is important if Apple is going to convert more users to its platform.

Odds and ends

Those are the biggest updates, but Apple made nips and tucks across many other apps. One of the most significant is sadly one that I haven’t gotten to try yet: privacy labels that are being added to every app in the App Store. They’re not live yet, but when they are, you’ll be able to see what tracking data an app can collect, what personal information is linked to a user, and what data is collected but not linked to your identity. Unlike Safari’s Privacy Report, these cards in the App Store are the kind of thing you can check out before installing software so you have a better idea of what a developer might do with your personal information. Given how hard that is to keep track of, this is definitely a smart move. (These cards are coming to iOS soon, as well.)

macOS Big Sur - App Store privacy
macOS Big Sur - App Store privacy

Other changes include new video- and photo-editing tools in the Photos app, a redesigned “Listen Now” experience in Apple Music, the ability to assign reminders to other family members, improved search in Notes, and a bunch of other relatively minor updates. Most of these are features that Apple added to iOS 14, so it’s not surprising to see them show up on the Mac. I do appreciate the fact that, over the last few years of software updates, Apple has put more of a focus on keeping the feature sets for its core apps in sync across platforms.

Another change you may have noticed on the iPhone that’s now on the Mac is optimized battery charging. Apple says that it learns about how you use your computer and optimizes charging to avoid wear and tear on your battery. In practice this means that the OS holds the battery charge at 80 percent when the computer is plugged in for “extended periods of time” (like overnight). It then makes sure the battery is full at times when you typically unplug. I can’t say if this has made any difference to my battery yet, but I will say that my charging patterns on a Mac are less consistent than with my phone, which hits the charger every night. With my laptop, sometimes I’m plugged in all day and other days I wander around the house with only short charging breaks. But I haven’t run into any problems with my Mac not being fully charged when I need it, so I’m leaving the setting turned on for now.

macOS Big Sur
macOS Big Sur

Wrap-up

As with other recent macOS updates, I have little hesitation recommending you install Big Sur. It may look different, but the core experience of using a Mac hasn’t been blown up, and there are a host of meaningful improvements. People who buy a Mac with the M1 chip might notice more dramatic differences, because apps from the iOS App Store are already being ported to the Mac, but even that doesn't change the overall experience. In some ways, it feels like the Mac is getting a little boring, for lack of a better word. But that’s just a negative way of saying that macOS is very solid, stable and mature at this point. If you want to see Apple experiment with what the computer of the future might be, that’s where the iPad comes in.

Latest Stories

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • Snowflake Is the World’s Most Expensive Software Company. The Street Just Raised Its Price Targets.

    At least 10 analysts have raised their price targets on Snowflake. The challenge for the Street is valuation, as the company is easily the world’s most expensive software company.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt

  • Jim Cramer On Tesla Upgrade, Salesforce's Slack Acquisition

    CNBC's Jim Cramer shared his first thoughts on the market Thursday, covering an upgrade on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the acquisition of Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) by Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM).Cramer on Tesla: Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Tesla from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $455 to $780."I felt the guy's pain," Cramer said on upgrading shares.The Goldman Sachs price target is the highest of all analysts right now. It comes after the bank downgraded Tesla in June on demand concerns. The bank said Wednesday they were "incorrect."Cramer called the analyst note a "tough situation to upgrade up here."Related Link: Tesla's Valuation Easier To Justify As Tech Company, Not AutoCramer on Salesforce: Cramer shared his thoughts on Salesforce and the stock falling off after announcing its $27 billion acquisition of Slack."Slack had a great quarter, took in a lot of customers," Cramer said.He said Salesforce can now take on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with the deal: I think you have to do it."Cramer said this deal is a way for Salesforce to become a $500 billion company. He said Salesforce can help Slack do three times the amount of sales it's currently doing.Slack now has a bundling case against Microsoft, said Cramer, and he's "very surprised people aren't even looking at how well Slack is doing."Price Action: Shares of Tesla are up 4% to $590.71 in pre-market trading Thursday. Salesforce shares are up 2% to $225.96.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Winning What Could Be The Last Console War * Discovery+ Streaming Platform Could Win Big With Strong Brand, Content Library(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's what student debt forgiveness would look like for borrowers and the U.S. government

    As the Biden administration continues to consider student loan forgiveness, Yahoo Finance spoke with multiple experts to understand how much forgiveness could help.

  • Playboy becomes consumer-products purveyor with 'climax delay' wipes

    Playboy continues its transformation as it heads down the road of public company life.

  • Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2020

    Upgrades * For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to the current rating Outperform. For the third quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Square shows a 52-week-high of 215.0 and a 52-week-low of 32.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.06. * For Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE: WDR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating In-Line. Waddell & Reed Financial earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Waddell & Reed Financial shows a 52-week-high of 18.02 and a 52-week-low of 9.8701. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.01. * For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 94.24 and a 52-week-low of 42.57. Tyson Foods closed at $66.08 at the end of the last trading period. * For Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Royal Dutch Shell closed at $36.40 at the end of the last trading period. * JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.26, compared to $2.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 144.37 and a 52-week-low of 56.62. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $124.72. * For Banner Corp (NASDAQ: BANR), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Banner earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Banner shows a 52-week-high of 59.64 and a 52-week-low of 27.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.11. * According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of 607.8 and a 52-week-low of 65.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $568.82. * KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 40.44 and a 52-week-low of 24.645. Silgan Hldgs closed at $34.01 at the end of the last trading period. Downgrades * According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discovery shows a 52-week-high of 33.48 and a 52-week-low of 17.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.37. * For Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Underweight. Stitch Fix earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of 42.38 and a 52-week-low of 10.9. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.41. * BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Market Perform to Underperform. Funko earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 17.76 and a 52-week-low of 3.12. Funko closed at $9.50 at the end of the last trading period. * According to UBS, the prior rating for XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, XPeng earned $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 74.49 and a 52-week-low of 17.1101. XPeng closed at $55.90 at the end of the last trading period. * According to New Street, the prior rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Trip.com Group earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 38.95 and a 52-week-low of 20.1. Trip.com Group closed at $33.15 at the end of the last trading period. * JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of 195.0 and a 52-week-low of 70.0. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $178.47. * Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of 225.8944 and a 52-week-low of 93.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.91. * Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Pentair had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of 58.82 and a 52-week-low of 22.01. At the end of the last trading period, Pentair closed at $51.43. * Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating for Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) from Outperform to Neutral. Commercial Metals earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 24.04 and a 52-week-low of 10.76. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $20.40. * According to Independent Research, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) was changed from Buy to Hold. JPMorgan Chase earned $2.92 in the third quarter, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JPMorgan Chase shows a 52-week-high of 141.1 and a 52-week-low of 76.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.05. Initiations * With a current rating of Buy, National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Trxade Group. Trxade Group earned $0.02 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Trxade Group shows a 52-week-high of 11.6 and a 52-week-low of 4.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.93. * With a current rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Global Blood Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 87.54 and a 52-week-low of 36.49. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $44.78. * With a current rating of Outperform, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Williams Companies. For the third quarter, Williams Companies had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Williams Companies shows a 52-week-high of 24.17 and a 52-week-low of 8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.64. * With a current rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Tattooed Chef. In the third quarter, Tattooed Chef earned $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of 27.2 and a 52-week-low of 14.093. At the end of the last trading period, Tattooed Chef closed at $15.42. * With a current rating of Outperform, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Targa Resources. In the third quarter, Targa Resources showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 42.125 and a 52-week-low of 3.66. At the end of the last trading period, Targa Resources closed at $24.16. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned $0.46 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 23.98 and a 52-week-low of 6.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.79. * With a current rating of Neutral, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for ONEOK. For the third quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 78.48 and a 52-week-low of 12.16. ONEOK closed at $37.45 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.71 and a 52-week-low of 3.58. Mersana Therapeutics closed at $23.54 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LUMO). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Lumos Pharma. Lumos Pharma earned $0.21 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Lumos Pharma shows a 52-week-high of 17.4973 and a 52-week-low of 6.7436. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.38. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Kura Oncology. For the third quarter, Kura Oncology had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 40.62 and a 52-week-low of 6.35. Kura Oncology closed at $33.69 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Outperform, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kinder Morgan shows a 52-week-high of 22.58 and a 52-week-low of 9.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.34. * With a current rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX). The price target seems to have been set at $800.00 for Equinix. Equinix earned $6.48 in the third quarter, compared to $5.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equinix shows a 52-week-high of 839.77 and a 52-week-low of 477.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $690.62. * With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 71.11 and a 52-week-low of 33.1. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.85. * Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CyrusOne is set to $74.00. In the third quarter, CyrusOne showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 86.77 and a 52-week-low of 43.72. At the end of the last trading period, CyrusOne closed at $68.51. * With a current rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Yatra Online. Yatra Online earned $0.06 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 3.82 and a 52-week-low of 0.5427. Yatra Online closed at $1.94 at the end of the last trading period. * Stifel initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set to $110.00. Blueprint Medicines earned $11.16 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blueprint Medicines shows a 52-week-high of 111.35 and a 52-week-low of 43.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.61. * With a current rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Aemetis. In the third quarter, Aemetis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 5.1 and a 52-week-low of 0.3705. At the end of the last trading period, Aemetis closed at $2.27. * Stifel initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) with a Hold rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $42.00. In the third quarter, ADC Therapeutics earned $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 56.5899 and a 52-week-low of 25.105. ADC Therapeutics closed at $37.76 at the end of the last trading period.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Understanding Datadog's Unusual Options Activity * Understanding American Airlines Group's Unusual Options Activity(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Under $5 With Massive Upside Ahead

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means that penny stocks – these days, usually seen as those equities priced under $5 – combine a perfect storm of market attractions: low share price, high return potential, and higher than usual risk. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on three compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 100% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM)We’ll start with Cinedigm, the LA-based entertainment company specializing in content marketing and distribution along with digital cinema. Cinedigm is an independent studio for film, TV, and digital production. The company distributes digital media across a variety of content networks.Back in June, CIDM shares showed a sharp spike when the company announced its partnership with Vewd, the world’s largest OTT software provider for Smart TVs, a growing segment of the digital viewing world. Customers are shifting away from cable TV and more and more toward streaming. A working relationship with a Smart TV software company would give Cinedigm access to Vewd’s installed customer base – more than 300 million Smart TV sets. Revenues in 2020 have been fairly stable. For Q1, Q2, and Q3, the top line came in at $7.74 million, $6.02 million, and $7.18 million. The Q3 number holds the middle spot in that range. Earnings, however, missed expectations. At a 23-cent per share loss, the EPS came in 17-cents below expectations. On a positive note, CIDM reported a year-over-year sales increase in its core business of ad-based video on demand of 27%.Covering the stock for Benchmark, 5-star analyst Daniel Kurnos points out a few reasons why he thinks Cinedigm "is becoming a much more intriguing investment proposition, particularly at these levels: 1) Organic growth is still building, with the legacy channel lineup strategy on pace to achieve the 30 channel milestone 12 months ahead of schedule; 2) A new highly accretive, streaming roll-up strategy is emerging that Cinedigm is in the best position to execute with minimal competition; 3) No credence or value is being given any more to Cinedigm’s digital projector inventory or Starrise stake, both of which should ultimately benefit in a post-COVID world."In line with his bullish stance, Kurnos rates CIDM a Buy, and his $3.50 price target implies room for a stunning 573% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Kurnos’s track record, click here)Currently, CIDM has 2 reviews on record, making the stock a Moderate Buy. The shares are selling for 53 cents, and the $2.75 average price target suggests an impressive 418% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See CIDM stock analysis on TipRanks)Kubient (KBNT)Content distribution relies heavily on marketing and monetization for its profits, and that’s where Kubient comes in. This cloud software company offers an ad platform that connects publishers and marketing directly with their audiences. The company works with audience automation to collect data, connect brands, and create a transparent ad environment across digital channels.Kubient is a new company in the stock market, having held its IPO just this past August. The initial offering brought in $12.5 million gross, selling 2.5 million shares at $5 each. During those first few months of public trading, which included the end of the calendar third quarter, Kubient reported some solid Q3 revenue results. The top line rose from $92,000 in Q3 to $280,000. The year-over-year gain was even more impressive, reaching 400%.Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde believes that Kubient holds a strong position to bring real changes to its industry. The 5-star analyst writes of the company’s potential, “KBNT’s core offering, Audience Cloud, seeks to disrupt the $325B+ digital advertising market and address the industry’s current pain points. In 2019, advertisers lost ~$42B to ad fraud, which is forecast to grow into a $100B problem by 2023, but Kubient has a potential game-changing solution called KAI [...] We project 2021 revenue of $6.6M, up 211% y/y, and 2022 revenue of $17.4M, up 164% y/y. The business is highly scalable and should unlock significant operating leverage as revenue grows.”To this end, Vander Aarde rates KBNT a Buy along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests 154% upside growth from the current share price of $4. (To watch Vander Aarde’s track record, click here)Orion Group Holdings (ORN)The construction industry brings to mind home construction and hard hats putting up high rises, and that’s the usual experience most of us have. But Orion Group Holdings occupies a specialty niche in the industry, focusing on civil marine construction, industry, and commercial concrete. The company owns subsidiaries that each concentrate on a different niche, allowing them to hone their skills in some vital – even if less recognized – sectors of the construction world.The company’s share price through this year shows both its resilience and the importance of the construction industry to the economy. ORN shares fell sharply in mid-winter, when the coronavirus hit hard at the economy by forcing lockdown policies – but it has regained ground as the economy has reopened, and has recouped more than half of its losses from that time. Overall, however, ORN is still down ~20% year-to-date.Orion’s quarterly fiscal results also show the tale. The company registered a sequential loss in Q1, but has shown gains since then. For the calendar third quarter, ORN reported $189 million at the top line. EPS has performed even better this year, beating the forecast in Q1 when a loss was expected and the actual result was an 8-cent per share profit – and spiking to 23 cents per share, or 187% above the forecast, in Q3.In a positive development heading into the end of the year, in November Orion’s concrete segment won three major contracts in Texas. The projects are located in the Houston area, and total some $52 million.Noble analyst Poe Fratt feels that this stock has room for growth, and promises returns for investors. He writes, “[We] believe that the current stock price doesn't fairly reflect the ISG restructuring improvements and the positive outlook. A combination of above-average backlog, improved profitability, lower financial leverage and attractive valuation of 2.8x 2020E EBITDA and 2.4x 2021E EBITDA supports our view that the risk/reward profile remains compelling.”Fratt’s $8.25 price target implies a 101% upside for the year ahead. He rates the stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Fratt’s track record, click here)The two recent Buy ratings on ORN make the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target of $8.13 suggests a 100% growth potential for the next year. Shares are currently selling for $4.08. (See ORN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Boeing Stock Soars on MAX Jet Sale. That’s Not All the Good News.

    Ryanair said it would buy 75 jets in addition to the 135 it had ordered, and will take delivery of the planes faster than it had planned.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Makes China Pledge, Senior Democrat Outlines Stimulus Hope

    The Dow Jones rallied after President-elect Joe Biden said he will not immediately remove the tariffs imposed on China by President Donald Trump.

  • Mortgage rates fall to another record low — but home buyers shouldn’t cheer just yet

    Mortgage rates, yet again, fell to the lowest level on record. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.71% for the week ending Dec. 3, down a basis point from the week prior, Freddie Mac (FMCC)reported Thursday. This represents the 14th record low that Freddie Mac has reported in 2020.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 27 Stocks Expecting Up To 711% EPS Growth In 2020

    Covid has disrupted the global economy, but ZM, AMZN, NVDA and AMD stocks are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 711% EPS growth in 2020.

  • Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped by 4% on Wednesday morning after Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he is shorting Tesla's stock.The Big Tesla Short: Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Back in September, Burry tweeted about Tesla's lofty valuation and said the company relies on regulatory credit sales rather than auto sales to turn a profit.On Tuesday, Burry confirmed on Twitter that he is also putting his money where his mouth is."So, @elonmusk, yes, I'm short $TSLA, but some free advice for a good guy....Seriously, issue 25-50% of your shares at the current ridiculous price. That's not dilution. You'd be cementing permanence and untold optionality. If there are buyers, sell that TeslaSouffle," Burry tweeted Tuesday night.Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This WeekMusk's Warnings: The souffle mention was a reference to a warning Musk issued this week to Tesla employees that Tesla's stock price "will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer" if Tesla doesn't reach the profitability Wall Street has already priced into the stock.Musk himself famously tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1. Tesla's stock price has roughly quadrupled in the seven months since that warning.Benzinga's Take: Tesla's market cap has grown to be nearly the size of the entire legacy auto market despite the fact that Tesla represents only a small fraction of global auto sales, so it's understandable why short sellers like Burry see an opportunity.Burry is certainly not alone given that Tesla is the most-shorted stock in the world with total short interest of more than $22 billion, according to S3 Partners.Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nikola Short Sellers Up 4M Following Reworked GM Deal * Citron Shorts Palantir, Calls Stock A 'Full Casino'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December 2020: Apple Hits New Buy Point

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in December 2020.

  • Life inside a stock market bubble is great until someone takes out a pin

    Here’s what Warren Buffett and other investing pros know about owning stocks before, during and after a runaway bull market.

  • Billionaire Jim Simons Places Bet on 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    A rising tide lifts all boats, as President John Kennedy said, and we’re seeing it now on Wall Street, as both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are near record high levels. The gains are broad-based and real, and reflect a growing optimism now that the election is behind us and a COVID-19 vaccine is in sight.So let’s look back, all the way to 1973, when economist Burton Malkiel told us that “a blindfolded monkey throwing darts at a newspaper’s financial pages could select a portfolio that would do just as well as one carefully selected by the experts.” He was pointing out the effect of random forces on a large enough sample – and the stock market, with over 7,000 publicly traded equities, and even more thousands of active traders working daily, is definitely a large enough sample.But that was before mathematician and code-breaker Jim Simons taught us all how to crunch the numbers. Simons recognized that people are not monkeys – and so have access to information that transcends random effects. He invented quantitative trading, and changed the investment landscape forever.And back in the present, Simons revealed in his most recent 13F filings three new stock positions that bear a closer look. These are buy-rated stocks that boast at least a 5% dividend yield and go up from there. We used TipRanks database to find out what else makes these picks so compelling.Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)First up is Plains GP, an oil and gas midstream holding company. Plains controls assets in the oil and gas transport sector, where it moves the hydrocarbons from the well head production sites to the refineries, storage tank farms, and transport facilities. The company assets include nearly 19,000 miles of pipelines, 8,000 crude oil railroad tankers, nearly 2,500 trucks and tractor-trailers, and, on the rivers, 20 transport tugs and 50 barges. These assets move oil and gas into and out of 148 million barrels worth of storage capacity.PAGP took a hard hit earlier this year from declines in the price of both oil and gas, and from reduced demand during the pandemic-inspired economic shutdowns. By Q2, revenue was down by more than half, to $3.23 billion. The Q3 top line shows the beginning of a recovery, with revenues coming in at $5.83 billion. Q3 EPS was flat sequentially, at 9 cents.The company’s stock price, as might be expected from the financial performance, has failed to gain much traction since it fell last winter at the start of the corona crisis. Shares in PAGP are down 52% so far this year.The low share price, however, presents investors with an opportunity. Clearly, Jim Simons would agree. His fund staked a position in PAGP by buying 1,045,521 shares of the stock. The holding is worth $8.44 million at the current share price.Plains GP has kept up its commitment to the dividend. The company cut the payment from 36 cents per share to 18 cents for the April payment, but has kept it at that level since then. The cut kept the yield from exploding as share price fell, and kept the payment affordable at current income levels. The current payment annualizes to 72 cents per common share, and gives a yield of 8.3%.Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins likes Plains for its ability to generate cash. He writes, “PAGP's cash flow profile has actually improved this year. While 2021 will see more headwinds to EBITDA than 2020, lower capex and cost-cutting measures implemented since the pandemic still drive an FCF inflection. We now model Plains generating an all-in FCF surplus [...] We continue to believe the partnership’s outlook is much better than recent investor sentiment in the stock."In line with these comments, Jenkins rates PAGP a Buy. His $9 price target suggests it has room to grow ~10% from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Overall, there are three recent reviews of PAGP on record, and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus here a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $8.17, and its $10 average price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (See PAGP stock analysis on TipRanks)Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)Next up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, is a mortgage loan company serving a US customer base. The company invests in senior floating-rate commercial mortgages, as well as originating and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio is valued at more than $1.8 billion.GPMT is showing some solid messages in recent financial performance. The company beat the forecasts on earnings, reporting 27 cents per share against a 20-cent estimate, for a 35% beat. Revenues were up year-over-year, and the company finished the quarter with over $353 million in cash and cash equivalents.That foundation allowed GPMT to keep its dividend, although the company did adjust the payment to 20 cents per common share. At that rate, it annualizes to 80 cents and yields a hefty 8.3%. This compares favorably to financial sector peers – and is more than 4x higher than the average dividend found among S&P listed companies. Granite Point is another of Jim Simons’ new positions. The quant billionaire bought up 155,800 shares of this real estate investment trust (REIT), for a stake that’s now worth $1.48 million. Stephen Laws, covering this stock for Raymond James, sees GPMT as a potential winner for dividend investors. He writes, “We expect net interest income to continue to benefit from LIBOR loans in floors, and are increasing our core earnings estimates to reflect this. While GPMT reinstated the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, the company still has roughly $29 million of undistributed taxable income at September 30. Given this, we anticipate a special dividend of $0.40 per share to be declared prior to year-end.”The 5-star analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $11 price target implies 16% growth over the next months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This is another stock with a unanimous analyst rating – although the two recent Buys make the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target matches Laws’, at $11, and indicates a 16% upside from the current trading price of $9.60. (See GPMT stock analysis on TipRanks)Phillips 66 (PSX)Last on our list of Simons’ new purchases is Phillips 66, the oil and gas giant. With over $107 billion in annual revenues, and more than $58 billion in total assets, Phillips 66 is deeply involved in oil production, refining, and marketing. The company also has a large presence in the petrochemical industry.The low prices, economic shutdowns, and unpredictable demand have put pressure on PSX’s share price this year, and the stock has only partly rebounded from last winter’s swoon. PSX is down 40% year-to-date, but it’s up 54% from its late-March trough.In the third quarter, Phillips 66 saw an EPS loss of 1 cent – but that was far better than the 80-cent lost which had been forecast. Revenues for the quarter came in at $15.93 billion, up 45% from the previous quarter.The company pays out 90 cents per common share, and has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable payment with occasional increases. The annualized payment of $3.60 gives a yield of 5.4%, well above the utility sector average yield of 3.3%.Simons, for his part, was impressed enough by this stock to purchase 120,800 shares. That’s a holding now worth $7.47 million.In his note on PSX, Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng notes several key points, including some that may seem counterintuitive. “Passing of Election Day may actually trigger new buying in the group even with a Biden win. Contrary to the widespread belief, the sector has historically outperformed the general market in the first year of a new Democrat Administration… Cyclical sectors could be in demand again as investors re-focus their attention from the election to vaccine availability,” Cheng opined. The analyst added, "...relative to other refiners, PSX should benefit more from a rising oil price environment given their large chemical and NGL operations."To this end, Cheng rates PSX an Outperform (i.e. Buy). He sets a $79 price target, indicating an upside potential of 25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, Phillips 66 get a broad-based thumbs-up from Wall Street – as clear from the 11 Buy ratings on the stock, giving it a Strong Buy analyst consensus. (See PSX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Apple, Tesla, DocuSign And 12 Others In Morgan Stanley's 'Secular Growth Stocks' Lineup For 2021

    Morgan Stanley has released its "Secular Growth Stocks" list for 2021, as reported by CNBC on Wednesday.Analysts at the investment bank said it based the selection of stocks on criteria like sustainable competitive advantages, product cycles, market share gains, and pricing power that would drive strong growth.The stocks included in the list -- which features Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- all have "reasonable valuations" and only stocks rated Overweight or Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley analysts are included, the report says, as per CNBC.The stocks in the list, also featuring Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), are expected to generate positive revenue growth in the two fiscal years following 2020, as per one of the criteria chosen by Morgan Stanley.The investment bank, which recently upgraded Tesla to Overweight, said the electric vehicle maker is anticipated to generate a "higher percentage of revenue from recurring/high-margin services revenue."See Also: Tesla Gets Goldman Sachs Upgrade With 0 Price TargetAmazon has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic and is well-positioned for the post-pandemic era with the expansion of its fulfillment and shipping network, as per Morgan Stanley. Advertising, subscriptions, and cloud segment seeing fast growth also contributes to the bank's outlook of the e-commerce giant.Apple's addition is primarily based on the outlook for the new line of 5G iPhones, as per CNBC. Morgan Stanley also sees Google parent Alphabet as a secular growth play based on advertising segment and video streaming through YouTube.Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) also features as a secular play, having established as the leader of the $25 billion+ eSignature market, Morgan Stanley reportedly noted.Other secular growth stocks listed by the investment bank, as per CNBC, include:Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX)Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)Lulumelon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA)Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM)Related Link: Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom -- Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting OnPhoto courtesy: WikimediaLatest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy Oct 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight Oct 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Twitter Fleets Could Be Accessed Long Beyond 24 Hours Due To Glitch(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.