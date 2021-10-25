U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.34
    +23.44 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,748.00
    +70.98 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.01
    +146.81 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,313.63
    +22.36 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    -0.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.21 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0230 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6880
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,068.06
    +2,948.44 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.13
    +1,265.45 (+521.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

macOS Monterey is now live

Brian Heater
·6 min read

The last year and a half has been a major eye opener for countless industries. As many white-collar employees have moved from offices to remote work, it has drawn into sharp focus just how ill-equipped many home setups are for hour after hour of Zoom calls.

Even as sales of PCs and tablets saw a major spike in 2020, consumer electronics companies weren’t particularly swift to react -- not especially surprising, as the timeline to bring products to market is long, with many unannounced products still in the pipeline.

Arriving today, as a free update on compatible systems, macOS 12 Monterey (in part) introduces some key features introduced in an era of remote work -- and life. And it’s likely not a coincidence that the new operating system arrives as Apple hardware, like the MacBook Pro and M1-powered iMac, is finally getting long-overdue upgrades to their camera and microphone setups.

For Apple, that means FaceTime. The company is in a bit of peculiar position on the teleconferencing front, in that -- unlike, say Microsoft or Google -- it doesn’t have a business teleconferencing platform. Last year, Apple added the ability to host up to 32 people on a call, which certainly opens things up, but as it stands, there’s no “FaceTime for Business.” This is a friends and family deal.

Apple’s video calling app gets some key upgrades this time around. The top of the list addition is SharePlay, which unfortunately has been delayed on desktop and is currently set for a release at some point later this fall. It’s also largely expected to arrive on the soon-to-drop iOS 15.1. The feature is effectively a built-in version of the watch-together features that rolled out last year for streaming services at the height of the pandemic.

Image Credits: Apple

The feature is custom made to support Apple’s own services TV+ and Apple Music, and will work with a handful of launch partners, including Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, the NBA app, Twitch, TikTok, MasterClass, Zillow, Paramount+ and ESPN+. It’s a healthy cross section of services, but there are some bigger names that are notably absent, including Netflix, Amazon and Spotify.

The feature effectively syncs up video and audio content, allowing users in the group to react to what they’re seeing/hearing in real time. Volume adjusts around speakers’ audio and playback is synced when a user plays/pauses/fast forwards/rewinds. Users will also be able to extend the feature onto a set with an Apple TV.

Also new is a share screen feature, similar to what you’ll find on a service like Zoom, letting you present windows to other viewers on the call. Spatial Audio comes to FaceTime, as well. I recently tried it out while testing the latest AirPods and dug the feature, which uses the position of a speaker’s window to place their audio in that approximate location. It’s a little gimmick for now, but it’s a neat one.

One of the most interesting additions this time out is the ability to join a FaceTime call outside of the Apple ecosystem. Functionality is still limited, but users can create a link, which others can join on Android or Windows devices, through the Chrome or Edge browser. Users don’t need an account to join the call, but someone needs to let them in after clicking the link.

Image Credits: Brian Heater

Also new is Portrait Mode -- which, again, works similarly to the blur background function we’ve seen on the leading teleconferencing services. Apple says the addition uses the Neural Engine found on the M1. Both this feature and Spatial Audio are only available on systems with the M1 chip, though the blurring of the line the new chips represent for developers seems to point to an acceleration in the adoption of iOS features on macOS. This is a nice change from the days of waiting a couple of updates to see mobile features hit the desktop.

Once again, Safari receives some of the biggest updates here, along with its rethink on mobile. The biggest aesthetic change is a fairly radical move away from the universal search bar.

The new “compact tab bar” moves tabs into small, discrete windows as a space saver. Given how much of a pain such a change can be, Apple is smartly leaving this something you can enable or disable in settings.

Understanding that this is currently a browser tab world and we’re just living in it, Tab Groups lets users share them in bunches, so you can, say, have a “work” or “home” collection. Depending on how you work, that’s either a boon to creativity or another opportunity to cram a bunch of bookmarks away.

Highlighting and right clicking text on a page now lets you add a “Quick Note,” collating all of that information into a single place. It’s a nice addition for those who do a lot of online research.

Focus, which was announced as part of iOS 15, let’s you mediate distractions based on activities or times of day. You can, say, limit notifications when you’re meditating, reading, working, etc. These settings are automatically synced across Apple devices. Silenced notifications will also be noted in your messenger app, so people know when you don’t want to be disturbed.

AirPlay to Mac is a long-awaited new feature that, well, does what it says on the tin, effectively letting you cast music, movies and the like to a Mac using AirPlay 2. Makes sense, particularly if you’ve got an iMac and a perfectly good screen and speakers.

Universal Control -- one of the more eagerly awaited additions here -- is also coming later in the fall. The feature will further blur the line between iPadOS and Mac, letting users drag and drop items between the two for a more seamless AirDrop experience. The two devices can also be controlled by the same peripheral simultaneously, including a keyboard, trackpad or mouse.

The other big addition here is Shortcuts, the latest feature to be ported over from iOS. The app is effectively replacing long-time favorite Automator, which will be going away at some point in the future. As it stands, shortcut is simpler but may ultimately lack the sophistication of Automator, so Apple is cushioning the blow by letting users convert Automator sequences into Short Cuts. It will keep Automator around for a while, however, as it solicits feedback from users.

MacOS Monterey is available now for iMacs from 2015 and older, iMac Pro 2017 and later, MacBook Air/Pro early-2015 and later, Mac Pro 2013 and later, Mac mini 2014 and later and MacBook early-2016 and later.

Recommended Stories

  • NBA exec: Terrence Ross will be moved

    "He'll be moved," as one NBA executive told HoopsHype confidently. "They were trying to move him at the draft. They wanted to put him in a place where he could win. I think he's worth a couple of second-round picks." According to another executive ...

  • Florida man accused of killing neighbour because his cat wandered into his property

    ‘We’re just shocked that something this minuscule could rise to something this devastating’

  • Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes

    Ahead of Facebook Inc's financial results on Monday, the social media giant is expected to be hurt more than others in big tech by Apple Inc's iPhone privacy changes, investors fear, after Snap Inc missed revenue targets last week. The Apple privacy updates, which began rolling out in April and prevent advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent, has had investors in digital ad companies on edge for fear that reduced access to data would upend the nearly $100 billion mobile ad market. Snap confirmed fears on Thursday when it reported the Apple changes hurt its ability to measure whether its ads led to website visits or sales, and a measurement tool provided by Apple did not perform as well as expected.

  • macOS Monterey is out now without SharePlay

    Apple has overhauled Safari and FaceTime and added features including Focus Modes and Live Text.

  • Apple’s New AirPods Are Pandemic-Proof

    Improved sound and battery life are nice, but the shorter stems are what make AirPods 3 great.View Entire Post ›

  • Shop early Walmart Black Friday deals now, including discounts on Keurig and the Ninja air fryer

    Shop the first wave of early Black Friday deals at Walmart.

  • Hertz Shares Gain on Tesla Order. Why the Deal Makes Sense for Both Companies.

    The move by Hertz Global Holdings to order 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 has sent its shares surging and looks like a winning move for both companies. Hertz (ticker: HTZZ) will be able to expand what has been a constrained fleet size and will likely get premium rental prices for the desirable Teslas. For Tesla (TSLA), the order, the largest by a rental-car company, opens up a new market and will allow Hertz’s big customer base to try out a Tesla and potentially become buyers of the electric vehicles.

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Colombia's most-wanted drug lord to be extradited

    Colombia's most wanted druglord Otoniel is to be extradited to the United States, that's according to security forces on Sunday.Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was caught over the weekend in the rural area of Antioquia province.Over over 500 special forces and 22 helicopters were involved in the operation.On Saturday, President Ivan Duque called it the biggest blow to drug trafficking since the death of Pablo Escobar.Otoniel is the leader of the drug trafficking group Clan del Golfo.It has some 1,200 armed men, and a majority of them are former members of far-right paramilitary groups operating throughout several provinces in Colombia.Otoniel is accused of exporting hundreds of tonnes of cocaine to the U.S each year.He is also accused of killing police officers, recruiting minors and sexually abusing children, among other crimes.Colombia had offered a reward of up to about $800,000 U.S dollars for information on his whereabouts.The U.S. government meanwhile offered a reward of up to $5 million.Although Dugue said the drug lord's capture could mean the end of the Clan del Golfo risk analysts warn that a new leader will most likely take over as head of the group.

  • California Enacts Ban on Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers, Leaf Blowers

    State claims an hour using a gas leaf blower makes as much pollution as driving a 2016 Toyota Camry 1100 miles, so it's electric lawn equipment only after 2024.

  • Ohio State remains No. 5 in latest AP Poll

    Ohio State stays at the same spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll...

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Facebook Q3 earnings: Investors eye fallout from whistleblower, Apple privacy changes

    The company is grappling with a new avalanche of stories resulting from a whistleblower, and the ripple effect of Apple changing its user data policies.

  • MacOS Monterey: Apple releases new operating system for computers and makes it available to download now

    Apple has released Monterey, the latest version of MacOS. One of Monterey’s biggest new features was Universal Control, which allows Macs and iPads to be controlled from the same keyboard – but Apple has said that it will not be available until later this year.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro review: Google’s first real premium smartphone is a total winner

    Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the company's first smartphone that can truly stand tall next to the iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

  • US being hit by huge cyber attacks, Microsoft warns

    Hundreds of companies and organisations are being hit by a wave of cyber attacks, Microsoft has warned. The hacking appears to be being perpetrated by the same group as led last year’s massive SolarWinds cyber attack, it said. This time around, the attacks were looking to target “resellers and other technology service providers” of cloud services, Microsoft wrote in a new blog post.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a visit to Sunday’s highs would be needed to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • Nigeria follows China's footsteps in piloting digital currency

    Central banks control the circulation and supply of money globally, but the phenomenal rise of cryptocurrency poses a threat to their authority, control and power. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency -- after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading -- Nigeria joins that list this week. After being in the development phase for the last three years, its central bank is piloting the first digital currency in Africa today.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Turns Higher. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • Wells Fargo to roll out revamped mobile app, new virtual assistant in 2022

    Wells Fargo & Co. is revamping its mobile app and adding a virtual assistant, part of the company's ongoing efforts to transform its digital capabilities.