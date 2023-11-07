macOS Sonoma & Ventura updates contain fixes for M3 Macs

macOS Sonoma

Some customers have reported the M3 MacBook Pro shipped with macOS Ventura with no way to upgrade to macOS Sonoma, but Tuesdays updates are expected to address that.



An unusual set of updates have been released by Apple on Tuesday. They lack detailed release notes and claim to address bug fixes and security updates.



The updates include macOS Ventura 13.6.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.1. Both were released with two build numbers.



macOS Ventura 13.6.2 build 22G320 is for older Macs unable to update to macOS Sonoma and contains bug fixes. The build 22G2321 is for the MacBook Pro with M3 that shipped with macOS Ventura.



It seems some of the 14-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 have been ready to ship since early July, which means they have macOS Ventura. For some reason, those Macs don't have the ability to upgrade to macOS Sonoma, which should be addressed by the new update.



macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 build 23B81 is for any Mac already compatible with macOS Sonoma pre-M3, which contains bug fixes and security updates. The macOS Sonoma build 23B2082 is directed at Macs with M3 series chipsets.



Users who want to manually update their Mac instead of waiting for an automatic update can do so by clicking the Apple icon in the main menu, selecting System Settings, clicking on General, then Software Update, and lastly the update itself.



By the nature of updates, it is usually advised to ensure there are sufficient backups available before proceeding.