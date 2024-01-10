Macquarie Technology Group (ASX:MAQ) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 225% in five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.2%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Macquarie Technology Group

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Macquarie Technology Group actually saw its EPS drop 2.1% per year.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

On the other hand, Macquarie Technology Group's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 7.8% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:MAQ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2024

We know that Macquarie Technology Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Macquarie Technology Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Macquarie Technology Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 27% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Macquarie Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Macquarie Technology Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

But note: Macquarie Technology Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.