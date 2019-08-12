Macri’s Shock Defeat Crashes Re-Election Hopes in Argentina

(Bloomberg) -- President Mauricio Macri lost Argentina’s key primary vote by a landslide on Sunday, foreshadowing a defeat of his market-friendly policies in the upcoming October election.

With 88% of ballots counted, Alberto Fernandez, the opposition candidate who has former President Cristina Kirchner as his running mate, had 47% of votes versus 32% for Macri. If that result stands in October, Fernandez would win the presidency outright.

“This election is over, there’s no way the government can overcome this,” said Lucas Romero, director of polling firm Synopsis.

Pollsters have long said that Macri would have trouble overcoming defeat by a margin of more than 7 percentage points.

Macri conceded defeat even before the release of official numbers, which were delayed by the slow counting of votes in the province of Buenos Aires. “We had a bad election,” he told a crowd of somber supporters in Argentina’s capital. “We’ll have to double our efforts ahead of the October election.”

The results are poised to trigger a market sell-off on Monday as investors come to terms with the possibility that the market-friendly policies adopted by Macri during the past four years may be replaced by the type of interventionist measures that were common place under Kirchner. The former president nationalized pension funds, imposed currency controls and tampered with economic statistics during her presidency between 2007 and 2015.

Macri succeeded her in office with pledges to boost the economy, but was forced to seek a record $56 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund and raise interest rates to more than 70% following a currency crisis last year. While the economy started to show signs of slowly recovering from recession earlier this year, inflation remains above 50% and unemployment is in the double digits amid his austerity measures.

Fernandez, 60, played down investors’ fears in a speech after the release of official results.

“We were never crazy while in power,” he told supporters in Buenos Aires. “We always fix problems left by others.”

Currency Woes

Doubts about the future of the IMF deal under Fernandez may fuel a currency rout that is likely to put the central bank in a challenging situation. The bank has so far managed to stabilize the peso with a ultra-tight monetary policy and interventions in the peso futures market with the blessing of the IMF.

Monday’s likely sell-off will probably be exacerbated by the last-minute wave of optimism about Macri’s prospects that caused the Merval stock index to jump 6.7% on Friday.

Markets will suffer “carnage” on Monday, said Walter Stoeppelwerth, chief investment officer at Portfolio Personal Inversiones, a broker in Buenos Aires. “Everybody I talk to is in shock.”

To win outright on October 27, the top candidate must receive 45% of valid votes, or 40% of them with a 10 percentage point difference from the second-placed contender. If neither scenario happens, there’s a runoff vote on Nov. 24.

Polls for weeks have shown Macri and Fernandez heading toward a runoff.

“It’s one in another line of elections globally where the pollsters had absolutely no clue,” Stoeppelwerth said.

