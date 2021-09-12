U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,467.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,465.75
    +24.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.00
    +9.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    +0.51 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9490
    +0.0390 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,515.06
    +641.66 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.09
    -35.66 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,306.12
    -75.72 (-0.25%)
     

MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MacroGenics, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced poster presentations relating to multiple investigational product candidates at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference, taking place September 16-21, 2021.

Posters will be available on September 16, 2021. Details are as follows:

620P - MGC018, an Anti-B7-H3 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results of Phase 1 Cohort Expansion
Preliminary clinical results from the Phase 1 cohort expansion study of MGC018 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer will be presented in this poster. The abstract submitted to ESMO included data as of May 3, 2021, while the final poster will include updated results as of August 16, 2021.
Presentation Topic: Genitourinary tumours, prostate

1379P - Margetuximab with Retifanlimab in HER2+, PD-L1+ First-Line Unresectable/Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA): MAHOGANY Cohort A
Results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treatment-naïve patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) who are positive for both HER2 and PD-L1 will be presented in this poster. The efficacy data and safety cutoff dates for this poster were July 19, 2021 and August 3, 2021, respectively.
Presentation Topic: Oesophagogastric cancer

627P - Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Trial of the Anti-B7-H3 Antibody, Enoblituzumab, in Men with Localized Prostate Cancer: Safety, Efficacy, and Immune Correlates
Results of a Phase 2 neoadjuvant trial of enoblituzumab in men with localized prostate cancer will be presented in this poster by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Presentation Topic: Genitourinary tumours, prostate

926TiP - Phase 2 Trial of Enoblituzumab Plus Retifanlimab or Tebotelimab in First-Line Treatment of Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma
A trial-in-progress poster regarding the Phase 2 study of enoblituzumab, an Fc‐engineered, anti‐B7‐H3 monoclonal antibody, will be presented.
Presentation Topic: Head and neck cancer, excluding thyroid

The abstracts referenced above were submitted to ESMO in May 2021 and are available on the ESMO website. The posters will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESMO website and on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm on or around September 16, 2021.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, commercial prospects of or product revenues from MARGENZA®, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks that MARGENZA revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected, risks relating to MARGENZA’s market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Chris James, M.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Surge Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Here's Where Novavax May Beat Moderna and Pfizer

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) seemed to have secured the third spot behind rivals Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December. Let's take a closer look at what Novavax is doing now that may lead to victory down the road.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Stocks Steady as Traders Mull Growth Risks; Oil Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Monday as traders evaluated the risk of a slower economic recovery from the pandemic amid elevated inflation.Shares slipped in Japan and were little changed in South Korea and Australia, while U.S. futures rose. The S&P 500 last week dropped the most since mid-June on investor caution over the challenges for economic reopening from the delta virus strain. Treasury yields held an advance as traders assess price pressures and their impact on the likely timel

  • Qualcomm: Apple Modem Worries Are Overblown, Says Top Analyst

    Even if you’re a fully-fledged Qualcomm (QCOM) bull right now, the bear case is an easy one to understand. A big chunk of Qualcomm’s revenue is derived from Apple for which it supplies modems for the tech giant’s smartphones. As Apple has set a goal of building its modems in-house by 2023, Qualcomm could potentially lose a huge source of revenue. The concern has been weighing on investors’ minds and the share price too, with the stock sitting 5% into negative territory in 2021. But these worries