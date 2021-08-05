MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following conferences in August:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021. MacroGenics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:30 am ET live via webcast to conference attendees (not available for replay). Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion, ADCs – Take Me to Your Tumor, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:20 pm ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

A webcast of the August 11, 2021 panel discussion may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm . The Company maintains archived replays of webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.



About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Chris James, M.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com



