JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MacroGenics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • MGNX

ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following virtual conferences in February 2022.

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2022 Oncology Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

  • Citi’s 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit. MacroGenics’ management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 12:30 pm ET.

  • 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics’ management will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:40 am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Chris James, M.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com


