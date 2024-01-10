Macron Seeks Momentum Reboot With Ambitious Premier Attal

(Bloomberg) -- In some ways, Gabriel Attal, the 34-year-old picked by Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday as France’s youngest and first out gay head of government, has been a political star-in-the-making for well over a decade. In a television interview of students at the prestigious university Sciences Po in 2012, Attal made an impassioned speech for why the country’s youth is as engaged in politics as ever, prompting his schoolmates to crown him a “future president.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Elevating the media-savvy and charismatic Attal, ranked in a poll last month as France’s most-popular politician, to replace the technocratic Elisabeth Borne as prime minister is a measure of the danger President Macron sees in the rise of Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally party and the need to bring moderate left and right parties together like he did when he was first elected in 2017.

Months of divisive battles over pensions and immigration that tested the president’s ability to pass reforms without an absolute majority in parliament have emboldened and bolstered Le Pen’s party. European elections in June are a test case, with the outlook grim for Macron as Le Pen’s party is seen easily outpacing his own in polls of voting intentions.

“It was a decision that had to be taken,” former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin said in an interview on France 2 radio Wednesday about Attal’s designation. “He’s popular with the French because he embodies a hope, a perspective.”

When announcing the appointment, Macron said in a post on X that he knows he can count on Attal’s energy and commitment to see through his plans for the country’s rearmament and renewal in “the spirit of 2017: audacity and going above and beyond.” Not everyone is convinced it will work.

Story continues

“The change was necessary as Borne was burned out after the painful reforms on pensions and immigration,” Armin Steinbach, a professor at HEC Paris business school, wrote in an email. “However, Attal, while being popular, faces the same problem – the lack of parliamentary majority. Perceived as a copy of Macron, the likelihood of political compromise with political opponents is low.”

There’s unlikely to be an ambitious economic policy agenda for the new government, with the focus set to be on social affairs like putting abortion rights into the constitution or a euthanasia law, said Steinbach. In his first speech as premier Tuesday, Attal mentioned the economy only after touching on education, health, immigration, and climate change. He just said he planned to continue to transform the economy, giving priority to work, cutting red tape for companies and focusing on youth.

“With the president, I’ll have one goal: keep control of our destiny and unleash France’s potential,” he said.

One of Attal’s first tests as PM will be his face-off against 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, the head of Le Pen’s party, which is polling first for the European elections in June with close to 30% of voting intentions in latest polls.

Attal will also aim to move ahead from the turmoil created by the immigration bill, which fueled anger among the president’s left-leaning supporters — after the bill was passed in parliament with support from Le Pen’s party — and prompted the resignation of the health minister last month. Other challenges include contending with sluggish growth that could undermine Macron’s efforts to create jobs, and rising public debt.

Attal is often mentioned as a potential successor to Macron, who was 39 when he was elected in 2017 and cannot run for a third consecutive mandate in 2027. Like Macron, Attal has displayed a great deal of ambition and ideological flexibility, rising through the ranks of the famously cut-throat youth organization of the Socialist Party, becoming a ministerial adviser under former President Francois Hollande right out of school, before joining Macron’s En Marche movement ahead of the 2017 presidential election.

In his first major success that year, Attal was elected a lawmaker near Paris, beating a political veteran who had served under former President Jacques Chirac. A year later, at 29, he became the Fifth Republic’s youngest cabinet member — with the portfolio of junior minister for education.

He rose to prominence during the peak of the Covid pandemic, when as government spokesman in 2020 his face and comments were beamed into millions of French homes. He was ubiquitous, appearing in live Q&A sessions to detail lockdown constraints and measures to slow down the epidemic. In a sign that Attal was widely seen within the government as highly ambitious, just before his appointment, then-Prime Minister Jean Castex was caught on camera with a confidential note in his hand that said: “Have we finally found an extra bone for the young Gabriel to chew on?” Attal once said his father read him biographies of Napoleon when he was a child.

As the government’s spokesman, Attal made a point to cultivate his image as a young politician, organizing an interview with influencers at the presidential Elysee palace and using less traditional channels to communicate, such as video stream apps Youtube or Twitch.

That became a springboard for his appointment as junior minister for the budget, a strategic position once held by former President Nicolas Sarkozy. Attal oversaw finance bills that delivered extra spending for households during the energy crisis and a plan to cut down on tax fraud. He was also in that post when Macron pushed through an unpopular increase in the retirement age, which the young minister described as a question of “reform or bankruptcy.” Attal left the finance ministry building overlooking the Seine in the summer, touching on what he had learned about the trials of the country’s middle class in his parting comments.

“I’ve met a lot of middle-class French people, these are the French people who get up every morning and go to work, who can’t rely on hefty social benefits, nor on sufficiently large assets,” he said. “It is the fruits of their labor that produce the famous tax revenues that finance public policies. We must always do everything to preserve this middle class, by reducing our country’s debt. It’s for them that we’re acting, because they will be the ones to foot the bill.”

But Attal rose to a new level of prominence when he took over as education minister in July. He reinforced a ban on the long, flowing dresses known as abayas, worn mostly by Muslim girls, in schools and agreed to experiment with the use of school uniforms — two measures that appeal to right-wing voters — and changed the dates for France’s famed baccalaureate exams to later in the academic year. The new prime minister once said he’d been bullied in school and hit with derogatory names for homosexuals, and made fighting bullying his first priority as education minister.

Last month, Attal became the French’s favorite political personality in an Ipsos-Le Point poll, beating out other potential presidential hopefuls like Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and former premier Edouard Philippe. In an Elabe poll released this month, Attal was second behind Philippe. More importantly, perhaps, he was just ahead of both Le Pen and Bardella.

Educated, like Macron, at Paris’s prestigious Sciences Po university — the breeding ground for French politicians — and the elite Ecole Alsacienne before that, Attal is the son of cinema producer Yves Attal, who was of Jewish Tunisian descent. His mother, Marie de Couriss, an orthodox Christian, was also a producer.

Attal has rarely shied away from the spotlight. In a video shot in 1998 about students with privileged backgrounds studying at school, a nine-year-old Attal is heard saying that his friends would like to take his place, and that he wants to be a “famous actor.” In another video shot by Sciences Po TV some 10 years ago, he defends socialist ideas against Maxime Cordier, who represents the right. Cordier ended up being Attal’s chief of staff at the education ministry.

In October 2018, one of his former classmates at Ecole Alsacienne, a lawyer, unveiled on Twitter, now known as X, that Attal’s partner was Macron’s political adviser, Stephane Sejourne. The two entered a civil union in 2017. Sejourne is currently the head of the Renew group at the European parliament, and is expected to be one of Macron’s chief candidates for the EU ballot in June. At one point, French newspaper Le Monde described the two as a “power couple.”

--With assistance from William Horobin, James Regan, Gina Turner and Alexandre Rajbhandari.

(Updates with Raffarin comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.