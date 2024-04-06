Macron attacks ‘hypocrite’ finance minister for mooting Thatcherite overhaul of economy

Macron lambasted his finance minister for the economic prescriptions in his latest book - FRAT

Emmanuel Macron reportedly branded his finance minister a hypocrite for urging a “Thatcherite” overhaul of France’s “nanny state” despite the fact that he has presided over a massive rise in the nation’s debt and deficit.

Bruno Le Maire warned last month in a book that the French welfare state has become “a machine for piling up new public expenditure”, “a system that has become uncontrollable” and whose “ultimate goal is free everything, for everyone, all the time: it’s untenable!”.

In The French Way, which many see as an early presidential manifesto ahead of 2027 elections, the 54-year-old insists it is time to “replace the welfare state with a protective state”, urging cuts in health spending bar the old or infirm. France will never get rid of high unemployment without cutting France’s cushy dole system compared to other countries, he also argues.

Unions blasted the work as a “Thatcherite” act of war.

However, days after his clarion call, it emerged that France’s budget deficit for last year was far higher than forecast (5.5 per cent of GDP) while debt now stands at 110.6 per cent, third in Europe only to Italy and Greece. Pierre Moscovici, France’s state auditor chief, warned that it was “very, very rare” for a government to get its deficit forecast so wrong.

With his reformist credentials on the line, Mr Macron reportedly saw red, effectively branding his outspoken finance minister a “hypocrite” during a crisis meeting on the issue, according to a report in Le Figaro published on Friday.

“Bruno, it has to be said that you’ve been in this job for seven years!” reportedly exclaimed the irate French president by way of a put-down.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, left, with the French prime minister Gabriel Attal, centre - LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Sources told Le Figaro the level of irritation was evident as Mr Macron used the impersonal “tu” form and “almost never addresses his ministers by their first names in the formal setting of meetings at the Élysée Palace”.

Unnamed ministers then stuck in the knife with one lambasting Mr Le Maire’s “discourse that consists of saying ‘I’m the only one who’s serious and nobody listens to me’, when it’s been his portfolio for seven years”.

“We’re not talking about a whistleblower taking refuge in an embassy!” the minister is cited as telling Le Figaro.

Another added: “He has pursued an effective economic policy, with results, but his entire record is going up in smoke because of zero credibility on public finances. He’s accountable for that, so he’s on the defensive. He has no choice.”

Mr Le Maire oversaw massive state spending to keep companies afloat during the Covid crisis “whatever it costs”. However, his entourage says he then tried to cut spending but was overruled by Mr Macron with more millions handed out to the French to endure inflation and rising living costs.

In February, Mr Le Maire announced a €10 billion savings plan for 2024 following a downward revision of French growth forecast for this year, from 1.4 per cent to 1 per cent. He intends to make savings of at least €20 billion by 2025 with a view to bringing the public deficit back below 3 per cent of GDP in 2027.

The French Way is Mr Le Maire’s 14th book and the sixth he has written since taking up his post in May 2017. His previous novel, a fiction called American Fugue, contains several steamy passages.

Opponents have regularly blasted him for finding time to write almost 2,000 pages while holding down one of the toughest jobs in government.

“Inflation is exploding, millions of people can no longer eat, fill their fridge, pay their rent. The country is struggling against pension reform. In the meantime minister Bruno Le Maire is writing novels,” said Thomas Portes, an MP for the left-wing France Unbowed party, last year.

“Many of you have asked me how I find the time to write when I am a minister,” he hit back. “I passionately love my job, I am dedicated to serving the French, but I have also learned to take care of my personal balance.”

While others like going to museums, concerts or the football stadium, literature allowed him to “escape everyday life, take a step back and think differently”, he continued. This meant he was prepared to get up at 5am, go to bed late, and to devote his weekends and holidays to writing.

