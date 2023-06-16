Macron to meet Elon Musk again as France woos Tesla chief - latest updates

Elon Musk met with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris in May - Michel Euler/AFP

Elon Musk will meet Emmanuel Macron for the second time in a month as the French president tries to persuade the billionaire to open a Tesla gigafactory.

France has been courting Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and Tesla to build factories in the country but is competing with other EU countries such as Spain, which is in talks with Tesla too, according to Reuters.

Mr Musk will visit the VivaTech summit in Paris later today, France’s biggest tech fair.

Mr Macron told reporters at the event: “I’m going (into that meeting) with an agenda.

“We’re going to talk about artificial intelligence, in which he is involved, social media, regulation framework... And then I’ll also talk to him about cars, batteries, to promote French and European attractiveness.”

Asked specifically whether he was hoping to secure a Tesla gigafactory, Mr Macron said: “It’s up to the company to look at these different issues in Europe. So we’ll be selling France.”

07:43 AM

ITV plots bid for Gogglebox producer as it looks to bounce back from Schofield scandal

ITV has confirmed it is exploring a takeover of Gogglebox producer All3Media as it tries to move past the Philip Schofield scandal.

In an announcement to shareholders, the company said there “can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place,” or whether a deal would happen.

The potential acquisition comes as ITV was rocked by the resignation of presenter Philip Schofield after the This Morning host admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall faced questions from MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee this week about Mr Schofield’s exit.

All3Media is co-owned by Liberty Global and Warner Bros Discovery and could be valued at more than £1bn, according to Reuters.

Channel 4 show Gogglebox is produced by All3Media and one of the channel's most popular programmes - Channel 4

07:29 AM

China has 'placed our hopes on the American people', Xi tells 'friend' Bill Gates

Xi Jinping told his “American friend” Bill Gates that China has “always placed our hopes” in the American people, state media reported.

Xi was reported to have told Gates in Beijing: “You are the first American friend I have met in Beijing this year.”

The state-run People’s Daily said Mr Xi added: “We have always placed our hopes on the American people, and hoped for continued friendship between the peoples of the two countries.”

He added that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Since arriving in Beijing for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist has given a speech at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute about the need to use technology to solve global health challenges.

Bill Gates has been visiting China - Ludovic MARIN and Noel CELIS/AFP

07:21 AM

Tesco sales rise as more shoppers trade down

Tesco said costs were starting to ease as it recorded an 8.2pc like-for-like sales increase, and said more shoppers were trading down to from higher-end supermarkets.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said:

We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter, underpinned by our relentless focus on value. Customers continue to recognise our leading combination of great value and quality in every part of their basket - from essentials covered by our Aldi Price Match, through to our growing Finest range. We are very conscious that many of our customers continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures and we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items. There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.

07:15 AM

Tesco sees 'early signs' of inflation easing

Britain’s biggest supermarket has hailed “encouraging early signs” that inflation is starting to ease, as grocery bosses face pressure to cut prices faster.

Retail editor Hannah Boland has the latest:

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said the supermarket was “very conscious” that its customers were coming under pressure and that it was “working tirelessly” to bring prices lower. It follows mounting pressure from the Government for retailers to start cutting shoppers’ grocery bills quicker, with the Telegraph revealing last month that Downing Street was considering bringing in a price cap for essentials. Grocery chiefs have pushed back on the plans, claiming they could have “unintended consequences”. This includes pushing more supermarkets to have to import cheaper produce from overseas. The UK’s largest supermarket group reported total sales of £14.8bn for the 13 weeks to May 27, with a like-for-like sales increase of 8.2pc against the same period last year. Its UK division saw a like-for-like sales rise of 9pc after it said it saw benefits from customers switching “from premium retailers” amid pressure on consumer budgets.

Tesco's chief executive said he had seen "encouraging early signs" that inflation is abating - REUTERS/Paul Childs

07:13 AM

Musk to face questions at French tech conference

Elon Musk is likely to face questions when he appears at the VivaTech conference in France after meeting Emmanuel Macron.

He could be challenged about his many business interests - particularly his acquisition of social media network Twitter.

The on-off richest man in the world bought the platform for $43bn, sacked much of its staff, allowed right-wing conspiracy theorists to return and introduced all sorts of fees and charges.

He admits the platform is no longer worth anywhere near the amount he paid.

Maurice Levy, who will interview him in an auditorium that holds more than 4,000 people, said Twitter would certainly be on the agenda.

But Mr Musk is a notoriously tricky interviewee, prone to lengthy pauses, off-topic rambles and making coded references to sex and drugs.

Mr Levy said he was going to try to be up to the challenge but told French broadcaster BFMTV he could not pretend to be a journalist.

He said: “I’m not looking for a scoop, I’m looking for an explanation, I’m looking to understand.”

07:10 AM

Good morning

Billionaire Elon Musk is set to meet Emmanuel Macron in Paris today for the second time in just over a month, as France aims to curry favour and attract investment from the Tesla boss.

The French president confirmed during a visit to France’s biggest technology trade fair VivaTech earlier this week that he would meet the businessman to “tout the attractiveness of France and Europe”.

After talking to Mr Macron, Mr Musk will appear before an audience of thousands at VivaTech for what is billed as an hour-long “conversation” with the event’s French founder Maurice Levy.

What happened overnight

Asian shares rose to a four-month high as US economic data stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking campaign.

However, the yen fell after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.75pc higher and on course for 2.8pc gain in the week, its best weekly performance since January.

The Bank of Japan rounded up a central bank heavy week, keeping its pledge to “patiently” sustain massive stimulus to ensure Japan sustainably achieves its 2pc inflation target accompanied by wage increases.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1pc short-term interest rate target and a 0pc cap on the 10-year bond yield set under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index was 0.5pc higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.8pc.

Wall Street stocks rallied Thursday, in a sign that the stock market sees the Federal Reserve’s campaign of raising interest rates as ending soon.

All three major indices jumped more than 1pc, a day after the Fed kept rates unchanged but signalled it expects further increases in 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3pc to 34,408.06.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.2pc to 4,425.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 1.2pc to 13,782.82.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield were down 8 basis points to 3.718pc, from 3.798pc late on Wednesday.

The two-year note was last was down 6.5 basis points to yield 4.6418pc.

