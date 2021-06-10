U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,240.45
    +20.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,483.34
    +36.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,021.25
    +109.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.61
    -15.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.14
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.40
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    28.12
    +0.12 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4170
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3440
    -0.2760 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,780.61
    +724.54 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.63
    -23.61 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Macron says G7 countries should work together to tackle toxic online content

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

In a press conference at the Élysée Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his focus on online regulation, and more particularly toxic content. He called for more international cooperation as the Group of Seven (G7) summit is taking place later this week in the U.K.

“The third big topic that could benefit from efficient multilateralism and that we’re going to bring up during this G7 summit is online regulation,” Macron said. “This topic, and I’m sure we’ll talk about it again, is essential for our democracies.”

Macron also used that opportunity to sum up France’s efforts on this front. “During the summer of 2017, we launched an initiative to tackle online terrorist content with then Prime Minister Theresa May. At first, and as crazy as it sounds today, we mostly failed. Because of free speech, people told us to mind our own business, more or less.”

In 2019, there was a horrendous mass mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. And you could find multiple copies of the shooting videos on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Macron invited New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, several digital ministers of the G7 and tech companies to Paris.

They all signed a nonbinding pledge called the Christchurch Call. Essentially, tech companies that operate social platforms agreed to increase their efforts when it comes to blocking toxic content — and terrorist content in particular.

Facebook, Twitter, Google (and YouTube), Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies signed the pledge. 17 countries and the European Commission also backed the Christchurch Call. There was one notable exception — the U.S. didn’t sign it.

World leaders ask tech giants to tackle toxic content with Christchurch Call

“This strategy led to some concrete results because all online platforms that signed it have followed through,” Macron said. “Evidence of this lies in what happened in France last fall when we faced terrorist attacks.” In October 2020, French middle-school teacher Samuel Paty was killed and beheaded by a terrorist.

“Platforms flagged content and removed content within an hour,” he added.

Over time, more countries and online platforms announced their support for the Christchurch Call. In May, President Joe Biden joined the international bid against toxic content. “Given the number of companies incorporated in the U.S., it’s a major step and I welcome it,” Macron said today.

But what comes next after the Christchurch Call? First, Macron wants to convince more countries to back the call — China and Russia aren’t part of the supporters for instance.

“The second thing is that we have to push forward to create a framework for all sorts of online hate speech, racist speech, anti-semitic speech and everything related to online harassment,” Macron said.

He then briefly referred to French regulation on this front. Last year, French regulation on hate speech on online platforms has been widely deemed as unconstitutional by France’s Constitutional Council, the top authority in charge of ruling whether a new law complies with the constitution.

The list of hate-speech content was long and broad while potential fines were very high. The Constitutional Council feared that online platforms would censor content a bit too quickly.

French constitutional authority rejects law forcing online platforms to delete hate-speech content

But that doesn’t seem to be stopping Macron from backing new regulation on online content at the European level and at the G7 level.

“It’s the only way to build an efficient framework that we can bring at the G20 summit and that can help us fight against wild behavior in online interactions — and therefore wild behavior in our new world order,” Macron said, using the controversial ‘wild behavior’ metaphor (ensauvagement). That term was first popularized by far-right political figures.

According to him, if world leaders fail to find some common grounds when it comes to online regulation, it’ll lead to internet fragmentation. Some countries may choose to block several online services for instance.

And yet, recent events have showed us that this ship has sailed already. The Nigerian government suspended Twitter operations in the country just a few days ago. It’s easy to agree to block terrorist content, but it becomes tedious quite quickly when you want to moderate other content.

Recommended Stories

  • Right-wing ‘patriot’ gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping French President Emmanuel Macron

    A French court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping President Macron in the face.

  • French court sentences man who slapped Macron to 4 months in jail - BFM TV

    PARIS (Reuters) -A court ordered a man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face this week to serve four months in jail, BFM TV reported. Damien Tarel, 28, an unemployed fan of medieval swordsmanship who said he is a right-wing sympathiser, attacked Macron when the French president was shaking hands with members of the public during a walkabout on Tuesday. The court gave Tarel a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended, the broadcaster reported.

  • Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron jailed

    A French court ordered the man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face to serve four months in jail. The court gave Damien Tarel, 28, a fan of medieval swordsmanship and martial arts, a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended, the broadcaster reported. Mr Tarel told the court in Valence on Thursday that several days ahead of Mr Macron's visit to the southeastern Drome region, he had thought about throwing an egg or a cream tart at the president,

  • French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron

    A 28-year-old Frenchman who described himself as a right-wing or extreme-right “patriot” was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for slapping President Emmanuel Macron in the face. Damien Tarel was also banned from ever holding public office in France and from owning weapons for five years over the swipe Tuesday, which caught Macron’s left cheek with an audible thwack as the French leader was greeting a crowd. During Thursday’s trial, Tarel testified that the attack was impulsive and unplanned, and prompted by anger at France’s “decline.”

  • News on the Move: Security, intelligence failures led to Jan. 6 insurrection

    Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith discuss the details of a senate report investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as Emmanuel Macron’s incident in France where he was slapped in the face.

  • Man held over Macron slap was medieval swordsmanship fan

    The man alleged to have slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face ran a club for enthusiasts of medieval swordsmanship and had no previous criminal record, two sources familiar with the investigation said on Wednesday. A police source identified the suspect as 28-year-old Damien Tarel. Tarel is under investigation for assault against a public official, the local prosecutor said.

  • France’s Macron labels Biden vaccine-sharing plan ‘great news’

    Biden joins Pfizer CEO in announcing U.S. commitment to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses for distribution by mid-2022 through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.

  • Macron says no place for 'violence' after being slapped

    In a video circulating on social media, Macron reached out his hand to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal barrier as he visited a professional training college for the hospitality industry.The man, who was dressed in a khaki T-shirt, then shouted "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and slapped Macron on the left side of his face.Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man during the incident, and another ushered Macron away. Another video posted on Twitter showed that the president, a few seconds later, returned to the line of onlookers and resumed shaking hands.Two people were arrested, a police source told Reuters. The identify of the man who slapped Macron, and his motives, were unclear.

  • Ronald Greene's Death Prompts Internal Investigation Into Louisiana State Police Unit's Handlings of Black Motorists

    A unit of the Louisiana State Police—the same police department that was involved in the in-custody death of Ronald Greene and accused in the merciless beatings of Antonio Harris and Aaron Bowman, all of whom are Black men—is now under internal investigation by a panel made up of other state police officials tasked with determining whether the unit’s police officers are targeting Black drivers for police brutality.

  • 2 Stocks That Are More Likely to Double Your Money Than Dogecoin

    Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are significantly off their highs but have booming businesses that will eventually catch up with their stock prices. Overall growth was 151%, with 69% attributable to the legacy business -- without acquisitions. The stock is nearly 50% off its all-time high as investors fret over slowing member growth and concerns that the need for virtual visits will collapse as cases of COVID-19 disappear.

  • French President Macron slapped in face on public walkabout

    Two men arrested after president attacked at appearance in southeastern France

  • Beamer wraps first official visits. Defender says Gamecocks ‘a top school for sure’

    The defensive tackle from Georgia has a timeline in mind for announcing a college commitment.

  • As AMC’s stock surged, an Invesco ‘reopening’ fund sold shares of the meme because that is how the smart-beta ETF works

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • 11 Hidden Amazon Perks You May Not Know About

    The benefits to your Amazon Prime subscription go far beyond free shipping

  • US routs Costa Rica 4-0 to finish 4-game, 11-day stretch

    The United States finished a grueling stretch of four games in 11 days over 5,400 miles that resulted in three wins, including the CONCACAF Nations League trophy. Next up is the start of World Cup qualifying in September. “The depth of this team will really come in handy,” Brenden Aaronson said after scoring in the eighth minute Wednesday night to start a 4-0 exhibition rout of Costa Rica.

  • Eyewitnesses describe 'shocking' moment girl, 2, was left in critical condition by moped driver

    The toddler was crossing the road with her family when she was knocked down.

  • State Department condemns Nigeria's Twitter ban, saying policy "has no place in a democracy"

    The U.S. Department of State condemned Nigeria's Twitter ban and its threat to arrest and prosecute Nigerians found using the app in a statement Thursday, saying the policy "has no place in a democracy."Why it matters: The department requested that Nigeria's government respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression and reverse the ban on the social media platform, which has been extremely popular in Africa's most populous nation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Course Hero acquires LitCharts, founded by the creators of Sparknotes

    History in mind, it makes sense that the creators of everyone’s favorite procrastination tool, Sparknotes, are getting noticed by an edtech unicorn. Litcharts, an offshoot of Sparknotes, got scooped up today by a newly-minted edtech unicorn, Course Hero. The creators of Sparknotes, Ben Florman and Justin Kestler, created LitCharts as an extension of their initial success.

  • Texans cut OLB Duke Ejiofor following failed physical

    The Houston Texans have cut former Alief Taylor standout Duke Ejiofor.

  • Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking

    The Marine Corps is relieving a general of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before an exercise last summer when their seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast, killing nine troops, the military announced Wednesday. The July 30 training accident was one of the deadliest for the Marines in recent years. The crew of the amphibious assault vehicle was left in the dark, using their cellphone lights to desperately try to find an unmarked escape hatch as they took on water, according to the investigation.