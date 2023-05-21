How Macron stole a march on Britain – by hitting pause on net zero

macron net zero - STEPHANE MAHE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron had a spring in his step as he donned a hard hat to join workers at an aluminium factory in Dunkirk.

The French president was there to trumpet the recent decision by ProLogium, a Taiwanese car battery maker, to establish its first overseas plant in the northern town, ploughing in €5.2bn (£4.5bn).

But he also had another message for his audience: that further factory investment was at risk unless France and the EU pressed pause on the reams of green laws and regulations flowing out of Brussels.

Europe had already done more than the likes of America and China, he argued, and tinkering further with standards would put it at a competitive disadvantage.

“I prefer factories that respect our European standards, which are the best, rather than those who still want to add standards and always more – but without having anymore factories,” he told the crowd this month.

Macron was underlining a speech he had made just a day earlier at the Elysee Palace. Outlining his green industrial strategy, the French president called for a “European regulatory pause”, adding: “We have already passed a lot of regulations at the European level, more than our neighbours… Now we have to execute, not make new rule changes, because otherwise we will lose all the players.”

Bruno Le Maire, the economy minister, later backed his boss up, telling French television: “There are rules, they are the most demanding on the whole planet. Rather than always wanting to reinforce them, you have to apply them.”

The shifts across the water pose searching questions for the UK, about whether a loosening of the EU’s green transition could put British businesses at a disadvantage as well. Can a nation impose some of the strictest environmental rules in the world while protecting the competitiveness of its industrial base?

And as Europe pauses its drive towards net zero, is Britain at risk of becoming more isolated than ever?

EU shockwaves

The comments reflect growing unease among centre-right politicians that Europe’s ever-more stringent green regulations are making the Continent less attractive to investors, who can go to the US or China and get vastly bigger subsidies while facing far fewer requirements.

Those fears have been amplified in Germany, where the €12bn takeover of heat pump and air conditioning manufacturer Viessmann by American rival Carrier Group has triggered worries about deindustrialisation.

In France, meanwhile, Macron and Marine Le Pen, his arch-rival in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, repeatedly sparred over factory closures in the country’s northern rust belt, among them an imperilled Whirlpool clothes-dryer plant in Amiens.

Yet among greens and left-leaning politicians, Macron’s remarks triggered outrage.

“Macron now takes up the same speech, word for word, as the European Right and far-Right, who want to kill the implementation of the rest of the European climate package,” said Insoumise Manon Aubry, a French MEP and former Oxfam spokesman who co-chairs the La France Insoumise party.

David Cormand, a French MEP and national secretary for the centre-left Europe Ecology party, compared the comments to “stopping construction on a house before the roof is finished”.

“We can't live in a house with no roof,” he added. “When [Macron] sends a message like this to Europe, he's giving the signal that we can stop in the middle of the road.”

Friends of the Earth, the green charity, also blasted the comments as “irresponsible” and "a serious admission of failure".

Nevertheless, Macron’s comments have sent shockwaves through the wider European establishment, reverberating all the way to Brussels, where Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, quickly conceded it was “important to reflect on the absorption capacity” for new climate regulations across the EU.

Both the Berlaymont and the Elysee Palace have battled large-scale protests over green issues in recent months, with parts of Brussels and Paris brought to a standstill when farmers driving thousands of tractors filled the streets in protest against new environmental standards.

A tractor carries a signboard reading 'Macron, move your ass' - MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

There is also growing opposition within the European Parliament led by the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the biggest party in the chamber, which counts Germany's Christian Democrats among its members and is positioning itself as a champion of consumers and the agricultural industry ahead of elections next year.

It has forced von der Leyen to beat a partial retreat, with the Commission now reportedly set to delay key parts of the EU’s so-called green deal in an attempt to mollify critics.

Meanwhile, EU elites have watched developments in the Netherlands with growing nervousness. There, a farmers’ revolt against net zero policies is transforming the political landscape.

Under pressure from the Right

Macron’s pushback against green regulations stands in stark contrast to his past declarations on climate change, with the French president having previously mocked Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris climate accords.

Many of his rivals see his latest pronouncements as political manoeuvring, designed to assuage the concerns of people in France’s northern, historically industrial regions. There – as in England’s North – there is a feeling that former factory towns have been the losers of globalisation.

These are the areas dubbed “peripheral France” by geographer Christophe Guilluy, where unemployment is high and households subsist on vastly lower wages than their metropolitan counterparts.

And for the past five years, they have become increasingly vocal, rising up through the gilet jaunes protests to oppose everything from rising fuel prices to the lowering of speed limits across the country, filling the streets and banging pots and pans in anger.

This thinking was echoed by Le Pen in her showdowns with Macron, helping her National Rally party to pick up millions of votes in disillusioned rural areas.

Macron in Aluminium Dunkerque factory in Dunkirk - Pascal Rossignol/Pool Photo via AP

Positioning herself as “the president of everyday life”, Le Pen vowed to slash VAT on petrol, dismantle wind turbines and ramp up development of nuclear power stations so that France could generate 80pc of its electricity from atomic energy in future.

She also criticised the EU’s green deal, arguing it was too prescriptive and that France should be allowed to meet its net zero targets “in the way it chooses”.

Since his election victory last year, Macron has redoubled his efforts to “reindustrialise” the parts of France that his critics accuse him of ignoring. A spate of announcements that companies will open battery-making plants in Dunkirk and near Lens have helped, and on Monday the president even managed to get Elon Musk, the boss of Tesla, to commit to investment in future.

In a reversal of his earlier positions on nuclear, which he at one stage wanted to scale back, Macron has also now committed to a new generation of reactors which ministers hope will create 100,000 new jobs.

‘Insane’ Brussels

However, his government still faces a barrage of domestic criticism for what opponents say is a never-ending torrent of regulation that is coming down hard on farmers and industry.

The EPP, which is calling for a moratorium on new EU green laws, argues that the average consumer is being asked to foot a bill for tackling climate change by elites who have little understanding of their real world impact.

“We need to pause these regulations, for the simple reason that the people who are most affected – the normal consumers, the owners of buildings, the farmers, the fishermen, the companies, the industries – have not had the time to assimilate them,” says Pedro Lopez de Pablo, spokesman for the EPP’s parliamentary group.

“They have all the economic difficulties that they need to face right now, they cannot cope with everything at the same time, so it’s a question of sense and logic.”

He says the EPP has been accused of climate change denial “and I don’t what else” by political rivals, despite its commitment to 2050 net zero targets. In fact, the party is simply taking a stand against what it regards as “insane” legislation pouring out of Brussels, he says.

“We need to listen to consumers and we need to listen to companies,” he adds.

“You can advise people to recycle their trash but if you make it compulsory and there is opposition then people will just take their trash and throw it whatever they can – we need to have the people on board to implement the rules.”

Critically, the EPP says it agrees with Macron that the torrent of green and environmental regulation is threatening European industry's competitiveness.

UK carmakers ‘betrayed’

Europe and the UK are both grappling with how to respond to both an anticipated flood of vehicles from China’s highly subsidised electric car industry, as well as the US President Joe Biden’s $430bn Inflation Reduction Act, which is showering green companies with tax breaks and other incentives.

Particularly eye-catching are the Inflation Reduction Act’s offer of $14,000 in consumer rebates for families to buy heat pumps and a $7,500 tax credit for electric cars made in North America. The giveaways are so big that many European companies have publicly said they are considering relocating to take advantage, including Oxfordshire-based battery maker AMTE Power.

Meanwhile, British dealers are welcoming a slew of new Chinese car brands which experts say are poised to undercut Western competitors, prompting the likes of Tesla and Ford to slash prices.

Brands such as BYD and Ora can offer lower prices for a host of reasons, not least because power and labour are less expensive in their home country.

Zeekr's X sports electric car could be half the price of Tesla's cheapest model when it comes to Europe - REUTERS/Zoey Zhang

The EU has reacted by unveiling what it calls the “Green Deal Industrial Plan”. This aims to make Europe more competitive by relaxing state aid rules, simplifying regulations, boosting access to finance and training more workers, among other things.

In the UK, however, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, and Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, are still working on a response, which may be published next month and be accompanied by new money, according to the Times.

In light of all this, Jim Saker, president of the Institute of the Motor Industry and a professor of retail management at Loughborough University, argues that keeping the UK’s target to phase out sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2030 – five years earlier than even the EU – now looks like a death sentence for the domestic car industry.

Along with cumbersome “rules of origin” requirements agreed after Brexit – which stipulate what percentage of parts must be sourced from the UK or EU, and have been blamed by Vauxhall for putting its UK plants at risk – Saker says it will put Britain at a disadvantage.

Electric car manufacturing will revolve around the production of batteries, most of which are still made in Asia. The UK has just one battery “gigafactory”, in Sunderland, and experts say time is running out to develop another four at least that are needed to save the domestic car industry. Without these, factories linked to the rest of the supply chain will go abroad.

“The only people that realistically will be up to speed by 2030 will be the Chinese,” adds Saker. “BYD and the rest of the Chinese manufacturers have got EVs ready and available and will use the UK as a dumping ground.

“So all the 2030 deadline does, in reality, is open the door to boosting the Chinese economy.

“By going ahead with it, the UK Government is betraying the domestic car industry.”

Backlash boiling over

There are signs already that the backlash against green regulation is gathering pace.

In March, the EPP successfully pushed through an amendment to an EU directive, aimed at phasing out gas-fired boilers by 2040, so that new boilers can continue being installed if they use renewable fuels like biofuels or hydrogen.

That same month, the EU was also forced into a concession on car industry standards following last-minute demands from Germany and Italy.

Germany lobbied for months for an e-fuels exemption from the looming ban - REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

The proposals, a key plank of the green deal, will prevent the sale of new cars from 2035 that are not “zero emissions” – amounting to a de facto ban of petrol and diesel models.

But when ministers were poised to sign it off, Germany demanded an exemption for vehicles that run on so-called e-fuels.

The move followed a split within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, with his right-leaning partners from the Free Democratic Party demanding that the rules be loosened.

“It is contradictory when the EU Commission calls for high climate protection targets on the one hand, but on the other hand makes it more difficult to achieve these targets through overambitious regulation,” Volker Wissing, the FDP transport minister, said in March.

It followed intense lobbying by some carmakers, which regard e-fuels made from carbon dioxide, oxygen and hydrogen as a way of prolonging the lifespan of combustion engine cars.

The synthetic mixtures are technically carbon-neutral because CO2 emitted from the tailpipe is later mitigated when the pollutant is sucked from the atmosphere to make more fuel.

Companies investigating the technology include Porsche, which in December opened a pilot factory in Chile.

Since Macron’s shot across the bows, too, there has been movement in the Berlaymont building.

Despite the Elysee Palace insisting that France isn’t calling for the abandonment of any previously agreed regulations, the president’s comments have been interpreted as warning that Brussels should, at the very least, ease off the accelerator.

On Wednesday, the website Politico revealed that von der Leyen’s commission was poised to delay four key pieces of legislation linked to the EU’s green deal.

They include laws related to “soil health”, genetically modified plants, food waste and seeds, dealing a blow to proposals at the heart of the Commission president’s environmental agenda.

But so far the reaction in Westminster to these climbdowns has been muted.

In March, following Germany’s successful challenge to the EU vehicle emission laws, Grant Shapps, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, said there were no plans to review the 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars.

“We will always have a look at what is developing or happening elsewhere, but our policy does not change as a result,” he said.

“We are not in Europe, we don’t have to do what Europe does on this stuff. We’ve always been more forward-leaning on this stuff than the EU.”

One area where the Government has adjusted its policy is oil and gas extraction, however, with the North Sea Transition Authority announcing that it would award more than 100 new licences in October to boost the country’s energy security in the wake of the Ukraine war.

‘Play to Britain’s strengths’

Not everyone agrees that net zero laws are putting France, the UK or the rest of Europe at a disadvantage. In fact, many experts insist that the opposite is true.

Thomas Pellerin-Carlin, director of EU affairs at the Paris-based Institute for Climate Economics, says it is a question of “the kind of regulation” that is passed.

“If you pass stupid regulation, that will of course have a negative impact on competitiveness,” he said. “But there are a lot of regulations that you can pass that actually reinforce competitiveness.”

He pointed to the EU’s 2035 deadline for banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars as an example, arguing it will “create market certainty for battery electric vehicles”.

“It means that, while you don't really know what the market share will be in the coming years, you know that in 2035 it will be close to 100pc, so that creates a lot of certainty," he said.

“And that makes Europe more competitive, because that gets a lot of battery manufacturers to settle here, because they know that there will be that massive market.”

He also rejected arguments that the green transition will make consumers poorer, arguing that most investments – be they electric cars or heat pumps – are ultimately profitable ones because, while the upfront cost is high, they will cost less than fossil fuel alternatives to run.

One area where he admitted that governments “clearly” need to do more is affordability. “The question is, how can governments and also banks support people to make the kind of investments that are right for them?,” he adds. “How can they overcome the upfront cost?”

A possible solution, he says, would be for consumers to take on mortgage-style loans that could be paid for using the energy bill savings they make, ensuring the investments end up being cost-neutral at the very least.

However, Michael Liebreich, an independent energy consultant who sits on advisory councils for the UK Government, said he actually agrees with Macron that competitiveness is a critical future issue for the UK and Europe – just for different reasons.

“There really is a risk of deindustrialisation, particularly in Northern Europe, South Korea and Japan,” he said. “But we’re sort of pretending that there can be some kind of magic wand that can solve the problem.”

Energy-intensive industries such as steel and aluminium generally tend to “follow cheap energy around”, Liebreich said, partly explaining the industrial dominance of China, the US and Germany, which for years benefited from cheap Russian gas.

He predicted that the shift to green energy will create a new set of “clean energy superpowers” which have a confluence of strong wind, solar and hydro output, such as Morocco, Chile, Brazil, Australia, as well as parts of the US, India and China.

Neither Britain nor France, he adds, will be part of this group, despite the UK’s ambition to be to wind what Saudi Arabia is to oil.

“Wind and solar and batteries have become cheap, so we now believe that everything will become almost free,” Liebreich added. “Yes, things do get very cheap. But they don't all get equally cheap at the same rate. And they are still intermittent resources.

“So if you've got cheap wind, cheap solar and cheap hydro... you've really got a big advantage here.”

Carbon taxes or tariffs of the sort proposed by the EU, in an attempt to force companies to locate facilities on the Continent, will not work either, he said, because it could still end up being “five to 10 times more expensive” to produce goods in member states.

Instead, he believes European countries including Britain will be forced to eschew mass market manufacturing in lieu of more specialised, higher value products where we can add value using cutting-edge technologies.

“We should play to our strengths,” Liebreich said.

“We are phenomenally good at material science, electrochemistry. We've got the City of London which can finance anything. We’re incredibly good at biotech.”

That argument is likely to prove something of a hard sell to the UK’s car industry – to take one example – which is still estimated to employ around 180,000 people directly and another 600,000 indirectly.

France’s own auto industry directly employs some 400,000 workers and, as with Britain, getting a slew of further battery plants is viewed as key to ensuring its survival.

In his remarks to the aluminium plant workers, Macron alluded to this issue. Acknowledging that Dunkirk basin had lost 6,000 industrial jobs in the past 20 years, he pledged to create almost three times that number by 2030.

“We don’t just want to be a green market, we also want to produce green on our soil,” the President said.

Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but Macron will know that Dunkirk was the scene of a famous British retreat.

