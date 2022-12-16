U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,194.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,346.00
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    -0.32 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2500
    -0.4900 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,400.22
    -315.74 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.48
    -7.28 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,540.01
    -511.69 (-1.82%)
     

Macronix Wins Back-to-Back Memory Product of the Year Honors at EE Awards Asia

·3 min read

By Stephen Las Marias

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory manufacturer Macronix International Co. Ltd has received the Best Memory Product of the Year award at EE Awards Asia 2022. This is the second consecutive year that Macronix's memory devices have been recognized at Asia's leading awards program honors the best companies, solutions, and innovations in the semiconductor industry. Macronix received the award for its ultra-low power (ULP) 1.2V serial NOR flash memory.

(PRNewsfoto/EE Times/EDN Taiwan/Asia Editorial Team)
(PRNewsfoto/EE Times/EDN Taiwan/Asia Editorial Team)

Organized by AspenCore—the publisher of EE Times, EE Times Asia, EE Times India, and EDN Asia EE Awards Asia celebrates the innovation, creativity, and contributions of Asia's engineering community that have made a difference in the way we work, live, and communicate, and play over the past year. This year, EE Awards Asia attracted more than 400 applications from 137 companies around the world, competing for 22 awards. Apart from its back-to-back Best Memory Product awards, Macronix this year also received a Taiwan Enterprise Award.

Ultra-low-power memory device

Power consumption continues to be a major concern throughout the semiconductor industry, as chips represent an ever-increasing portion of products addressing fast-growing and rapidly evolving markets such as automotive electronics, networking, data centers, artificial intelligence, wearable devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Higher-power flash memory contributes to a systems' higher overall system demand for energy. This adds up over time to be energy that could have been conserved through lower-power flash memory, or better yet, through ULP solutions such as the MX25S, according to Martin Lin, Director, Segment Marketing Division/Marketing Center at Macronix.

"Across the semiconductor industry, which is expecting a 23 percent compounded annual growth rate for ULP microcontrollers, chip makers are moving steadily toward more power-efficient solutions," Lin said. " If you look at medical applications like electrocardiograms and glucose monitors, for example, they use devices that both need to be minimal in size and are heavily reliant on maximizing battery life — essential to ensuring patients' health and wellbeing. So, the smaller the memory size and the lower the power consumption, the longer the devices' batteries will last, thus requiring less-frequent replacements."

The Macronix MX25S series is a family of ULP serial NOR flash memory devices with power ratings of between 1.14V and 1.6V, which significantly extend the battery life of products and systems whose applications require low voltage operation and current consumption.

What makes the MX25S unique is that it was designed to deliver optimal power management and performance to power-constrained applications — all without sacrificing speed and essential features. It has a mode-selection feature that enables systems using it to switch between ULP and high-performance modes dynamically, depending on needs, to optimize system operation.

"The MX25S stands out also because it represents the industry's first family of 120MHz 1.2V NOR flash memories to reach mass production, making Macronix the sole high-volume source of such ULP flash memory," said Lin.

Such are the features that garnered Macronix's memory product the most votes across Asia's electronics engineering community and making it the recipient once again of the Best Memory Product Award at EE Awards Asia.

"For more than a half-century, EE Times, its regional editions, and its sister publications have been among the most-respected technology news sources for the worldwide engineering community," Lin stated. "Winning this award from so prestigious a publishing organization is a testament both to our valued customers around the world who have put their faith in Macronix and to the vision and dedication of our employees committed to bringing market-defining non-volatile memory to those customers."

Future developments

"At Macronix, we're constantly improving our flash-memory technology, and 2023 will be no exception," Lin said.

He added that apart from making devices more efficient, as with the MX25S family, Macronix is developing a flash memory that can improve system performance, notably FortiX, which builds processing power directly into flash memory to minimize the need for data to travel to and from a CPU, thus reducing processing time and energy demands.

SOURCE EE Times/EDN Taiwan/Asia Editorial Team

Recommended Stories

  • Some Confidence Is Lacking In Globetronics Technology Bhd's (KLSE:GTRONIC) P/E

    It's not a stretch to say that Globetronics Technology Bhd's ( KLSE:GTRONIC ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • Raffles Medical Group's (SGX:BSL) investors will be pleased with their notable 53% return over the last three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive...

  • Trajan Group Holdings (ASX:TRJ) shareholders have endured a 54% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Trajan Group Holdings...

  • Harvard Ex-Coach’s Wife Says Alleged Bribes Were Really Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The wife of the former Harvard University fencing coach accused of taking payments a Maryland businessman to recruit his sons testified the alleged bribes were actually loans that were recently repaid.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapJacqueline Phi

  • Fire & Flower Announces Proposed Amendment to Debentures Held by Alimentation Couche-Tard and Postponement of Special Shareholders' Meeting

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCWX: FFLWF), today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") to amend the approximately $2.4 million principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") held by 2707031 Ontario Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("ACT"), to extend the maturity date from June 30, 2023 to August 31, 2024 (the "Debenture Amendment").

  • Asia’s Best Currency Performer Won Seen as Buy Again Early 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s won has been Asia’s best-performing currency this quarter, but for those that missed its advance a better opportunity for buying may come early next year.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThat’s the view of Choi Kyungjin, head of fixed

  • Factbox: Japan tax reform to target low-emission cars, shift to investment

    Japan will extend tax breaks on low-emission cars and seek to shift its massive household savings into investment in the government's annual tax code revision to be approved on Friday. The government will also raise corporate, income and tobacco taxes to pay for a scheduled doubling of Japan's defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027 - a response to an increasingly assertive China and North Korea's missile launches. Below are key changes under the revised tax code, according to a draft of the document obtained by Reuters.

  • Japan plans to ease corporate tax rates for cryptocurrency issuers

    Japan’s ruling party approved a proposal that exempts companies issuing crypto from taxes on unrealized gains on retained tokens.

  • Asia stocks slide toward weekly loss as central banks plough on with rate hikes

    Asia stocks fell for a second day in a row on Friday, and were headed for their worst week in two months, after a slew of central banks raised interests rates and warned there were more hikes to come next year. Interest rates went up in Europe, Britain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Mexico and Taiwan on Thursday, following a U.S. rate hike on Wednesday and central bankers' vows to keep on raising rates until inflation is tamed had markets worried about a potential recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.65% and was down 2.1% on the week.

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

    When spending on the war in Ukraine is squeezing funds for health and education, Putin promised Russians in a major televised speech on the economy that pensions and the minimum wage would keep rising. He said Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies on Earnings. Management Sticks With Forecasts.

    The provider of content development and marketing software tools posted strong results despite the tougher economic environment.

  • Western Digital, Micron, Nvidia Fall On Chip Glut Amid Recession Fears

    Shares in flash memory chipmaker Western Digital tumbled on a Goldman Sachs downgrade, also dragging down Micron Technology.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Carl Icahn Is Buying More Southwest Gas

    Southwest has announced the sale of its MountainWest Pipeline business for $1.5 billion