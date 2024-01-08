Advertisement
MACS Macaroni and Cheese the latest restaurant to announce it's coming to Oshkosh

Justin Marville, Oshkosh Northwestern
·1 min read
MACS Macaroni and Cheese will be opening in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH ― There won’t be a shortage of places to eat in the city.

MACS Macaroni and Cheese Shop is coming to Oshkosh. The popular "fast casual, fast fresh, fast comfort and all Wisconsin" restaurant recently announced plans to open its 10th location on Oshkosh Avenue this spring.

It’s just the latest restaurant chain looking to set up shop in Oshkosh after Panda Express and Mad Chicken added new branches last month at 570 S. Koeller St. and 409 Algoma Blvd., respectively.

A new local breakfast place, The Good Yolk Pancake and Café, also recently opened its doors at 1009 W. Ninth Ave. just a couple weeks ago.

More: Panda Express opens in Oshkosh. Here’s its menu, hours and where to find it.

Here are some details on the three dining spots that have already opened:

Panda Express

  • Location: 570 S. Koeller St.

  • Hours: Open daily, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Mad Chicken

  • Location: 409 Algoma Blvd.

  • Hours: Open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight

The Good Yolk Pancake & Cafe

  • Location: 1009 W. Ninth Ave.

  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

