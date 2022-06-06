U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.00
    +44.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +271.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.50
    +177.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.00
    +21.70 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.73
    +0.86 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6730
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,398.21
    +1,723.82 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.80
    +23.00 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.74
    +103.79 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the macular degeneration treatment market are Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Regenxbio Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ophthotech Corporation, StemCells Inc, Pfizer Inc, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences Inc, Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc, Panoptica, Allergan Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Rxi Pharmaceuticals.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284111/?utm_source=GNW


The global macular degeneration treatment market is expected to grow from $7.55 billion in 2021 to $8.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04%. The growth is mainly due to the companies’ resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.15%.

The macular degeneration treatment market consists of sales of macular degeneration treatment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat macular degeneration eye disease.Macula refers to the central portion of the retina, a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the backside of the eye.

The macula is responsible for central vision. Degeneration of the macula, which affects the central part of the retina (the macula) and results in distortion or loss of central vision, occurs most commonly after the age of 60 and is referred to as age-related macular generation (AMD).Macular degeneration treatment helps to slow the disease and prevent severe loss of vision.

The main disease stages of the macular degeneration treatment market are early-stage AMD, intermediate AMD, and late-stage AMD.In early-stage AMD, the macula changes, with medium-sized drusen deposits and no pigment changes, but does not impact vision.

Intermediate AMD is when vision may get blurry or wavy with large drusen or pigment changes.In late-stage AMD, the central vision fails completely, causing vision loss.

The different types of macular degeneration treatment include wet macular degeneration and dry macular degeneration. The different routes of administration of macular degeneration treatment include oral, injectable, and others used by different end-users such as ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmic clinics, and hospitals.

In 2021, North America will be the largest region in the macular degeneration treatment market.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing burden of retinal disorders is expected to propel the growth of the macular degeneration treatment market.Retinal disorders affect the vital tissue and affect the way individuals process visual information, leading to distorted or absent vision.

According to a study done in Tanzania in 2020 about the prevalence of retinal diseases and associated risk factors, out of 1,007 people, the prevalence of vitreoretinal disorders was 22.8% (230/1,007). The study was conducted by OSLI Retina, which focuses solely on retinal diseases, surgery, and pharmacotherapy. The leading retinal diseases were age-related hypertensive macular scars (2.7%), retinopathy (4.5%), and degeneration (7.0%). According to the American Academy of Opthalmology, in 2050, an estimated 7.32 million people in the United States will have primary open-angle glaucoma, with the highest numbers among populations aged 70 to 79 years (32%), women (50%), and Hispanics (50%). The largest demographic group is Hispanic men. Therefore, the increasing burden of retinal disorders is driving the growth of the macular degeneration treatment market.

The development of advanced therapies is a key trend gaining popularity in the macular degeneration treatment market.Advanced therapy, including gene therapy, for the treatment of disease has seen development in recent years, particularly within the world of inherited retinal disease.

For instance, in the year 2019, Spark Therapeutics, a USA-based gene therapy treatment company, developed Luxturna, which is a therapy designed to treat patients with mutations on a gene called RPE65, which encodes a retinal protein necessary for the eye in order to respond to light.

In September 2021, Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Arctos Medical for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to allow Novartis to find treatments for patients with vision loss and leverage the potential of optogenetics as the basis of successful therapeutics.

Arctos Medical is a Switzerland-based developer of smart medical devices and gene therapy approaches for ophthalmological diseases for treating blindness.

The countries covered in the Macular Degeneration Treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284111/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Can the Best-Selling Drugs of 2021 Repeat Their Performance?

    Investors looking for stocks that can put up big gains know that pharmaceutical sales can make it happen. If you don't recognize its official brand name, don't worry: Most of us still call it the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. In May, Pfizer told investors it expected around $32 billion in Comirnaty sales for the entire year.

  • Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

    The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks. The facility will open after meeting initial requirements agreed to with the FDA as part of the agreement Abbott entered into on May 16, the company said.

  • Witness describes 'bloodbath' at Encino hospital, says bystanders shut stabbing suspect in storage room

    A patient, whom police identified as Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of stabbing two nurses and a doctor.

  • These days, even with light symptoms, it can only mean…

    I knew I had it. In fact I felt funny all day, a tiredness I usually feel when I miss an afternoon nap or have a third high ball.

  • Why the ‘This Is Us’ Finale Was Too Painful to Watch

    Ron Batzdorff/NBCWarning: This piece contains This is Us spoilers and discussion of major plot points.Fans of the (now dearly departed) series This is Us are notoriously perceptive and observant, carefully scrutinizing each scene for Easter eggs and studying every detail for potential clues and hidden meanings.But there was one important thing that many people may not have noticed—involving some events that were shown onscreen and, perhaps more importantly, certain aspects that were never addres

  • 2nd probable case of monkeypox found in Chicago, health agency says

    CHICAGO — A second probable case of monkeypox was found in Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday evening. The second case was a close contact of the first positive case, which was announced Thursday, the department said in a tweet Friday. “The risk to the general public remains low,” the department said. The first case was found in a male Chicagoan who recently traveled ...

  • This Coffee Habit Can Increase Lifespan Up To 30%, New Study Finds

    If you rely on coffee to get you going in the morning or simply enjoy the taste of freshly brewed java, then you know that not every cup is the same.Along with the type of coffee beans that are used, not to mention the possibility of using coffee creamer, any type of sweetener can also change the flavor. Granted, going forward you might not want to let flavor be the deciding factor when it comes to how you choose to drink your coffee.A new study has found that opting for unsweetened coffee, or,

  • COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does it matter anymore?

    COVID-19 cases have risen in the U.S. to around 100,000 per day, and the real number could be as much as five times that, given many go unreported. But the situation is far different from the early months of the pandemic. There are now vaccines and booster shots, and new treatments that dramatically cut the…

  • Rebel Wilson Reveals Another Reason Behind Her 80-Pound Weight Loss

    Rebel Wilson shocked fans last year with her weight loss journey. Quite literally– the Internet was going crazy over her Awards night looks and swimsuit pictures. Up until now, the "Pitch Perfect" star credited her transformation to self-care: she focused on herself and her body during the pandemic. However, according to a new interview the star did with PEOPLE, self-care wasn't her only motivation.In fact, Wilson's care for others– a future family, in particular– fueled her healthy habits. In 2

  • A more traditional coronavirus shot is on the way. Some people can't wait.

    More than a year after people began rolling up their sleeves for cutting-edge coronavirus shots, a new vaccine - this one based on a classic, decades-old technology - is expected to begin rolling out in the United States this summer. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to debate Tuesday whether a shot developed by the Maryland biotechnology company Novavax, an underdog in the vaccine race, is safe and effective. If the shot gets the greenlight, it will become the fourth co

  • Jeff Bridges reflects on his cancer, COVID-19 battle and how he pushed himself to walk his daughter down the aisle

    Now in remission, the Oscar winner says he set a goal to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle.

  • I'm a Doctor and I Warn You Not to Go Here Even if it's Open

    While it was nice to think COVID was going away and things were getting back to normal, the reality is the virus hasn't gone anywhere and in fact cases are rising again. Many states are seeing a surge and new variants continuously emerge. In response to the uptick in cases, the New York Times reports that many schools and colleges are reinforcing indoor mask mandates in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID and experts warn taking precautionary measures is still important. Eat This, Not

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch Monkeypox

    Monkeypox is spreading across the world and appearing in multiple US states—and virus experts are carefully monitoring the situation. "At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic," says Dr. Rosamund Lewis from the World Health Organization. "We are concerned that individuals may acquire monkeypox infection through high-risk exposure if they don't have the information they need to protect themselves." Monkeypox is spread through respiratory drops, skin-to-skin contact and bodily f

  • GSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval

    Child vaccination rates in the United States fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased vaccine requirements during remote learning, according to a government study https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-child-vaccination-rates-dip-during-pandemic-study-2022-04-21 released last month. In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred globally with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019 - a setback in the progress towards eliminating the disease in many countries. Priorix, Priorix Tetra and chickenpox vaccine Varilrix contributed about 260 million pounds ($325.99 million) to GSK's vaccines turnover last year.

  • Multiple ways of tracking COVID infections show virus on the rise in Tri-Cities

    About 24% of COVID test results at Pasco testing site are positive, compared to 5% two months ago.

  • Abortion rights advocates say they need more men's voices

    If Donovan Atterberry thought about abortion at all as a young man, it was perhaps with some vague discomfort, or a memory of the anti-abortion protesters outside the clinic that he would pass on his way to the park as a child. “As a man, I didn’t know how to console her, how to advise her,” Atterberry, now 32, recalls. ... It wasn’t a matter of do I believe in abortion or I don’t believe in abortion.

  • ‘Archaic tools that just don’t help us get the job done’: Doctors warn a lack of reporting infrastructure makes the U.S. vulnerable to the next outbreak

    Some reports of dangerous pathogens are still sent via fax—when they're sent at all.

  • Beat cancer? Your Medicare Advantage plan might still be billing for it

    Kathy Ormsby's work auditing medical case files uncovered an alleged scheme to defraud the federal government: The California health system that employed her was scouring health histories of thousands of elderly Medicare patients, then pressuring doctors to add false diagnoses it found to their current medical records. The point of larding the medical records with outdated and irrelevant diagnoses such as cancer and stroke - often without the knowledge of the patients themselves - was not provid

  • GOP senators say expanding Medicaid in NC is OK. How about adding: ‘Sorry for the delay’?

    NC Republican senators passage of Medicaid expansion should come with an apology