Macular Degeneration Treatment Market size worth $ 11.98 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

Owing to the development of sophisticated therapeutics and the rise in the prevalence of ocular surface injuries, which can contribute to neurotrophic keratitis, are the two key factors affecting the Macular Degeneration Treatment Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Macular Degeneration Treatment Market" By Type (Wet AMD, Dry AMD), By Stage of Disease (Early-stage AMD, Intermediate AMD, Late-stage AMD), By Route of Administration (Intravenous Route, Intravitreal Route), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market size was valued at USD 7.45 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=214687

Browse in-depth TOC on "Macular Degeneration Treatment Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Overview

The increasing burden of retinal illnesses, the rise in the elderly population, and increased research and development spending are all contributing to the expansion of the macular degeneration treatment market. According to a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology in August 2020 by Jeany Q Li et al., age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision impairment and blindness in Europe. A total of 67 million people in Europe suffer from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), with the number anticipated to rise by 15% by 2050 due to population ageing. According to data, the growing number of people suffering from retinal illnesses is directly linked to market growth. Other important drivers driving market expansion include rising R&D investments and rising approvals for new medications.

For example, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave GT005, an experimental, one-time AAV-based gene therapy for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration, Fast-Track designation in September 2020. (AMD). Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage retinal gene therapy firm, developed GT005.Restraints- The market's growth is hampered by the increased use of off-label medications and a lack of awareness about the disease. Opportunity- Wet macular degeneration is the result of abnormal blood vessel development beneath the retina. These engorged blood vessels leak blood, obstructing central vision and leading to macular degeneration, according to BrightFocus Foundation 2020.

Patients with wet AMD, on the other hand, were given intraocular anti-VEGF injections to safeguard their eyesight. This was administered at the ophthalmologist's suggested frequency, which varies from patient to patient depending on how active the aberrant blood vessels in the retina are leaking. The growing senior population around the world is driving up demand for wet macular degeneration treatments. According to the United Nations World Ageing 2019 report, East and Southeast Asia comprise the largest percentage of the older population, followed by Europe and North America.

Key Developments in Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

  • January 2021, in individuals with neovascular age-related macular degeneration, Novartis AG has begun a phase III clinical research to assess the efficacy and safety of brolucizumab.

  • February 2020, through social media initiatives, Bausch Health Companies joined Prevent Blindness, a non-profit organization, to raise awareness of macular degeneration.

Key Players

The major players in the market are F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Kanghong Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, REGENXBIO Inc., Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market On the basis of Type, Stage of Disease, Route of Administration, and Geography.

  • Macular Degeneration Treatment Market, By Type

  • Macular Degeneration Treatment Market, By Stage of Disease

  • Macular Degeneration Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

  • Macular Degeneration Treatment Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Dry Eye Syndrome Market By Product Type (Tear Stimulators, Artificial Tears, Secretagogue), By Dosage Type (Liquid, Semi-Solid), By Drug Class (Lubricating Agent, Cholinergic, Anti-Allergic), By End-User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Eye Health Supplements Market By Ingredient (Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Antioxidants, Omega-3 fatty acids, Coenzyme Q10), By Indication (Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataract, Dry Eye Syndrome), By Form (Tablet, Capsule, Drops), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools Market By Application (Eye Care, Oncology, Radiology, Cardiovascular, Pathology, and Others), By Diagnostic tool (Medical Imaging Tools, Automated Detection Systems, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market By Type (Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Size By Type, By Condition, By Therapy, By Diagnosis), By Condition (Ischemic and Non-Ischemic), By Therapy (Laser, Anti-VEGF, Steroids, and Others), By Diagnosis (Optical Coherence Tomography, Fundoscopic Examination, And Fluorescein Angiography), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 Genomics Companies, understanding story of evolution, decrypting DNA

Visualize Macular Degeneration Treatment Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macular-degeneration-treatment-market-size-worth--11-98-billion-globally-by-2028-at-6-01-cagr-verified-market-research-301481401.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

