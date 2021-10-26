U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market to Reach $16.53 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in the aging population has become an issue that leads to a growing number of macular edema and degeneration case. This contributes to market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus was on finding effective vaccinations and treating infected patients. Hence, less attention was given to macular edema and macular degeneration treatment and surgery.

Portland, OR, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Macular Edema And Macular Degeneration Market generated $8.30 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/620

Rise in the aging population and developments in treatment methods propel the market growth. On the other hand, dearth of skilled professionals hinders the market progress. On the contrary, increase in R&D investment by pharmaceuticals offers several opportunities.

COVID-19 scenario:

  • Therapies such as Lucentis (ranibizymab) & Avastin drugs for macular degeneration and anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs to treat diabetic macular edema play a significant role during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, very few surgeries could be performed due to social distancing norms and lockdowns.

  • Most of the resources and efforts were inclined toward treating COVID-19 infected patients. Prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and affected the availability of surgical instruments.

The report segments the global macular edema and macular degeneration market on the basis of treatment type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the treatment type, the drug therapy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the laser treatment segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/620

Based on application, the macular degeneration segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the macular edema segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Europe is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global macular edema and macular degeneration market analyzed in the research include Novartis AG , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Allergan, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Alimera Sciences, and RegenX bio.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Surgical Microscopes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Medical Spa Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


