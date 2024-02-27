Macy's earnings beat the Streets' low expectations, plans to close 150 stores by 2026

Macy's (M) reports another quarter of dropping sales, as a new CEO looks to engineer a comeback.

The company posted revenue and earnings that were better than the low expectations Wall Street had set for the 165-year-old retailer, which recently rejected a $5.8 billion buyout offer from one of its shareholders, Arkhouse, and its partner Brigade Capital Management.

In the fourth quarter, Macy's revenue declined 1.7% year-over-year to $8.12 billion, slightly above estimates of $8.11 billion. Its digital sales decreased by 4%, while same-store sales were down 5.4%.

The company clocked $685 million in net income, above the expected $554 million, while its earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50 also beat the expected $3.03.

At its namesake Macy's brand, same store sales dropped 6.0%, as consumers pulled back on discretionary goods like woman's shoes and cold-weather apparel, but continued spending on beauty products like fragrances and cosmetics.

Sales at its luxury brand Bloomingdale's decreased 1.5%, dragged down by softness in men's lines and designer handbags. Its cosmetics chain Bluemercury was a small bright spot, growing its sales by 2.3%.

For the full fiscal year 2023, revenue decline 5.5% compared to 2022 to $23.1 billion. Same-store sales were down 6.9%, as digital and in-store sales dropped 7% and 5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Arkhouse Management is not giving up without a fight, nominating nine candidates for Macy's board of directors last week in a proxy battle. Now, Macy's new CEO Tony Spring, who only took the helm three weeks ago, has unveiled the company's growth strategy for 2025 and beyond.

Spring, who joined Bloomingdale’s in 1987 and had served as its CEO since 2014, is dubbing the new strategy "A Bold New Chapter." The plan is "designed to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc. that is expected to generate meaningful value for our shareholders in the years ahead," he said in Tuesday's release.

Story continues

As part of the initiative, Macy's is closing 150 underperforming locations, including 50 by 2024 year-end. The company did not disclose where these stores are, or if it will continue to have a presence in these markets.

It plans to focus its resources to improve assortment and invest in digital sales, along with an expansion of small-format stores.

It also plans to open 15 Bloomingdale's and 30 Bluemecury stores in the next three years, and remodel 30 existing Bluemercury locations.

To better compete with retail behemoths like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT), Macy's aim to "rationalize and monetize" its supply chain, streamline fulfillment, improve its inventory and offer a "scalable" tech platform in the next three years.

As of Monday's market close, Macy's is trading at $19.30 per share, down 5% over the past year, compared to S&P 500's 27% gain. The original proposal made by Arkhouse on Dec.1 would see the company go private for $21.00 per share, a 32% premium to Macy’s share price then.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: People walk past the Macy's store on Herald Square on January 19, 2024 in New York City.(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

The earnings rundown

Here are Macy's Q4 results versus estimates, according to Bloomberg data.

Net sales: $8.12 billion versus $8.11 billion

Adjusted EPS: $2.45 versus $1.99

Same-store sales: -5.4% versus -5.7%

Gross margin: 37.5% versus 36.5%

Adjusted net income: $685 million versus $554 million

Here are Macy's fiscal 2023 results versus estimates, according to Bloomberg data.

Net sales: $23.1 billion versus $23.2 billion

Adjusted EPS: $3.50 versus $3.03

Same-store sales: -6.9% versus -6.3%

Gross margin: 38.8% versus 38.4%

Adjusted net income: $973 million versus $844 million

—

Brooke DiPalma is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance