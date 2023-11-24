Macy's (NYSE:M) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.1654

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1654 per share on the 2nd of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Macy's' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. But before making this announcement, Macy's' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 56.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.662. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Macy's' earnings per share has shrunk at 15% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Macy's' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Macy's' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Macy's has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Macy's that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

