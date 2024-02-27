Macy's plans to close 150 stores. What's the future of the Millcreek Mall store?

Macy's Inc., the iconic New York City-based department store chain and sponsor of its namesake Thanksgiving parade, plans to close 150 stores over the next three years.

Macy's made the announcement Tuesday morning as a part of what it called "a bold new chapter" that's designed to restart the company's growth.

What's not known, at least publicly, is whether the Millcreek Mall store will be part of that future.

Wait and see

"We know very little. We have heard nothing more than the original announcement," said Joe Bell, a spokesman for the Youngstown-based Cafaro Co. that owns the mall.

The Macy's department store at the Millcreek Mall in Millcreek Township is shown on Aug. 7, 2020. It's unknown yet whether the local store is among those that will be closed.

According to Macy's, plans call for closing 150 unproductive locations, including 50 by the end of the fiscal year. The company said it will prioritize investment in 350 remaining locations while continuing to expand what it calls small-format stores.

As part of that plan, Macy's said it will build on the luxury market by opening about 15 new Bloomingdale's stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores over the next three years.

Above all, Macy's is promising to change its approach.

"It challenges the status quo to create a more modern Macy's Inc., " CEO Tony Spring said in a statement. "We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value."

Bucking the trend

To date, the Millcreek Mall has largely escaped the malaise that has gripped many of the nation's malls, leaving some shuttered and many struggling.

About 700 malls remain in the United States, down from 2,500 in the 1980s, according to the publication Business Insider.

At the Millcreek Mall, two of the biggest vacancies in recent years have been filled. Boscov's, which opened in 2017, actually expanded the space once occupied by Sears, one of the mall's original anchor tenants.

More recently, Dick's Sporting Goods relocated into the main mall building in 2023, moving into a space vacated by Bon-Ton five years earlier.

Macy's, one of the Millcreek Mall's largest stores at 162,000 square feet, represents an important puzzle piece in the success of the mall, generally ranked among the nation's largest with 2.2 million square feet of space.

The Macy's location was previously a Kaufmann's department store when the mall opened in 1975. It became a Macy's in 2006, Bell said.

At least initially, the stock market's reaction to the news from Macy's seemed to be positive, or at least neutral. As of 11 a.m., the company's stock was up about 3.5%.

