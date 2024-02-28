Macy's plans to close 150 stores over three years. Could Memphis locations be affected?

A major department store chain continues to downsize.

Macy’s announced Tuesday its plans to shutter 150 underperforming stores, or 30% of all locations, over the next three years as part of a large restructuring. The New York-based retailer will close 50 stores by the end of this fiscal year.

Macy’s will prioritize investments in 350 remaining, or “go-forward,” stores.

“We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value,” Macy’s CEO Tony Spring said in a statement.

Macy's at Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis.

Despite Macy’s shutting down locations, the company plans to expand its Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores by 45 locations altogether.

“Our teams are energized by the work ahead as we accelerate our path to market share gains, sustainable, profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders," Spring said.

The remaining Macy’s locations in Memphis

Macy's has not released which locations will be closed.

There are two Macy's locations in Memphis: one at 4545 Poplar Ave. in Oak Court Mall and one at 2840 N. Germantown Parkway in Wolfchase Galleria.

Macy's did not respond to The Commercial Appeal's request for comment on the status of the Memphis locations.

Officials from Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Galleria said any comment on the local Macy's locations would have to come from Macy's.

In 2021, Macy’s closed a location in The Shops at Carriage Crossing in Collierville. The former 135,000-square-foot Macy’s building is now occupied by family-owned Mid-South Furniture.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

