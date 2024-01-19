Macy's says farewell to Tallahassee, closing its store in Governor's Square Mall

Macy's at Governor's Square Mall announced its plans to close.

Macy's will be closing its only location in Tallahassee after two decades of operation at Governor's Square Mall.

The store's clearance sale will begin this month and continue for approximately eight to 12 weeks.

In a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat, the legacy retailer said it alerted customers in October regarding its plans to "accelerate the expansion of our Macy’s small format stores, opening up to 30 additional locations through 2025."

"At Macy’s, we continue to evaluate the right number and mix of on- and off-mall locations. After careful consideration, we have decided to close our Macy’s Governor’s Square store," a company spokesperson said.

The New York-based company will explore new locations for its small format stores "closer to existing and desired customers." More details will be shared at a later date.

Roughly 40 employees will be affected by the Macy's closure in Tallahassee. Severance benefits will be available for eligible colleagues.

"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is grateful to have served our customers and the community at Governor’s Square," the spokesperson said. "We invite customers to continue shopping with us online at macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app."

The Macy's began in Tallahassee as a merger.

For years, Tallahasseeans lobbied hard for a Burdines department story to come to Florida's Capital. They got their wish in 1991.

Burdines had a successful run in Governor's Square Mall until January 2004 when the company announced a merger with Macy's.

Macy's at the time emphasized that it wanted to bring the two brands together even merging the logos with an orange to represent the Miami-based Burdines and an apple to represent the New York-based chain.

They dropped the Burdines name a year later as the popularity of malls continued to decline across the nation.

Contact Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com and follow @TaMarynWaters on X.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Macy's closing its Tallahassee store in Governor's Square Mall