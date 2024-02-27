Macy's to shut down 150 'underproductive' store locations by 2026, company announces

The Macy's company logo is seen at the Macy's store on Herald Square on Jan. 19, 2024 in New York City.

Macy's will be shutting down 150 stores in a realignment effort, the retailer announced in a news release Tuesday.

By 2026, Macy's says it will shut down 150 "underproductive" locations while prioritizing investments in 350 "go-forward" stores. It says it will also close 50 stores by the end of 2024.

The statement says this move − dubbed by Macy's as "A Bold New Chapter" − will allow it to refocus its resources and prioritize other stores.

“A Bold New Chapter serves as a strong call to action. It challenges the status quo to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc," said Tony Spring, Macy’s CEO, in a statement. "We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value."

Despite the shuttered Macy's locations, the company says it also wants to expand Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury by 45 locations altogether.

"Our teams are energized by the work ahead as we accelerate our path to market share gains, sustainable, profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders," said Spring.

