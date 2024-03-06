Macy's is shutting down 150 stores by 2026. How many North Carolina locations are left?
Macy's on Feb.27 announced plans to close 150 stores nationwide as part of a strategic realignment.
The retailer aims to prioritize investments in its remaining 350 stores, with the shutdown of 50 locations expected by the end of 2024, and the complete closure of "underproductive" stores by 2026, according to a news release.
"Our teams are energized by the work ahead as we accelerate our path to market share gains, sustainable, profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders," said Tony Spring, Macy’s CEO, in a statement.
The company has yet to specify which 150 locations will close.
Macy's locations in North Carolina
There is no information available at this time regarding any of the following Macy’s locations and if they will be shut down. However, these are the last locations still standing throughout the state of North Carolina.
Charlotte: Macy's SouthPark Mall at 4400 Sharon Road, Suite 502, and Macy's Northlake Mall at 6845 Northlake Mall Drive.
Durham: Macy's The Streets of South Point at 6910 Fayetteville Road, Suite 300.
Fayetteville: Macy's Cross Creek Mall at 100 Cross Creek Mall
Greensboro: Macy's Friendly Center at 700 Friendly Center Road.
Raleigh: Macy's Triangle Town Center at 3801 Sumner Blvd. and Macy's Crabtree Valley Mall at 4325 Glenwood Ave., Suite 1202.
