Macy's small-format store makes South Jersey debut

MOUNT LAUREL – Macy’s has announced opening ceremonies for its first small-format store in South Jersey.

The Centerton Square store, although already serving shoppers, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, April 19.

The new store, with a “curated assortment” of products, occupies about 30,000 square feet in a former Bed Bath & Beyond.

Another small-format store is underway at a former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Marketplace at Garden State Park in Cherry Hill.

“These stores provide a range of categories, including men's, women's, and kids' fashion,” the company said in a statement.

It noted clothing is available in well-known brands, like Levi’s and Calvin Klein, as well as Macy’s private labels.

The scaled-down shop reflects a push by Macy's to find customers at "high-traffic shopping centers," an executive said

The department store operator had a dozen small shops at year-end 2023. It's expected to open up to 30 more through fall 2025.

Macy's, which dates to 1858, is trying to boost sales in a harsh environment for traditional retailers.

The company in February reported net sales fell 5.5 percent to $23.1 billion in 2023.

It posted net income of $105 million last year, well below the 2022 level of $1.1 billion.

The company in February said it will close 150 of its conventional stores over the next three years.

The Mount Laurel location offers “a curated assortment” of Macy's products, along with benefits associated with the chain's department stores.

An “At Your Service” desk helps with bill payments, returns, exchanges, and other concerns.

The store also offers “Buy Online Pickup In-store” and curbside options for items available on Macys.com, the statement said.

“Customers can continue to enroll, earn and redeem Star Rewards and they can also use their Macy's credit card,” it said.

The store also will host a shopping event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aprill 18, for 20 children from Kisses for Kyle, a foundation that helps families fighting childhood cancer.

