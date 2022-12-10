MADAME TUSSAUDS SINGAPORE LAUNCHES THE FIRST LOKI WAX FIGURE IN ASIA

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneel before the God of Mischief as Madame Tussauds Singapore launches the first ever Loki figure in Asia. He joins the Marvel Super Hero line-up with Spider-Man and Iron Man in its highly immersive and interactive sets. Clad in his classic headpiece, a glowing scepter, and a green and gold cloak, the figure's detailed and lifelike features will make visitors think that Tom Hiddleston is in the house!

Clad in his classic headpiece, a glowing scepter and a green and gold cloak, Asia's first Loki wax figure features the likeness of actor Tom Hiddleston. (Source: Madame Tussauds Singapore)

"We are excited to include Loki in our ever-expanding team of Marvel Super Heroes in our attraction. Fans can look forward to more Marvel content and launches to come," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

To celebrate the arrival of Loki, Madame Tussauds Singapore has partnered with Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) for an exclusive launch on 10 and 11 December 2022 at Sands Convention Centre. Marvel fans can purchase SGCC x Madame Tussauds bundle through Klook, and be one of the first to see Loki's wax figure. Fans can also purchase tickets directly from Madame Tussauds to see the other Marvel Super Heroes such as Iron Man and Spiderman in action.

For more information, visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/ and follow Madame Tussauds Singapore on Facebook and @MTsSingapore on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore features variety of interactive experiences under one roof, which also includes Images of Singapore, "Spirit of Singapore" boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and the Ultimate Film Star Experience! Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 75 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner!

Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 6pm daily (final admission at 5pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based family entertainment. As Europe's Number One and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates 130 attractions, 20 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its 28,000 employees (peak season). For more information, http://www.merlinentertainments.biz.

