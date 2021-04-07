MadCap Software Extends Accessibility and Productivity in Delivering Modern Web and Print Documentation with the MadCap Authoring and Management System April 2021 Release

MadCap AMS, featuring MadCap Flare and MadCap Central, extends cloud-based reviews with table and image support, Markdown and Adobe FrameMaker® 2020 import support, PDF/Universal Accessibility support, and a new responsive design control with an industry-first Layout Resizer

San Diego, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, today announced that the April 2021 Release of the MadCap Authoring and Management System (AMS) is now available. Featuring MadCap Flare and MadCap Central, the newest MadCap AMS version introduces review and contribution of tables and images via the cloud, support for the PDF/Universal Accessibility standard, a new industry-first Layout Resizer, and support for importing content created in Markdown and Adobe FrameMaker® 2020, among others. With MadCap AMS, users have more comprehensive functionality than ever for delivering modern self-support websites, training content, technical documentation, and knowledge management centers.

“More than 20,000 organizations worldwide rely on our solutions to support the core functions of their business by delivering content that incorporates modern web, mobile and print capabilities to provide an intuitive user experience,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “The latest release of MadCap AMS extends our commitment to providing a superior experience for both our customers and the users they serve. Now using MadCap AMS, content developers can strengthen accessibility across online and PDF formats and optimize content for users’ different screen sizes—while improving productivity by importing content from more sources and extending the contributions of subject matter experts.”

MadCap AMS combines the power and flexibility of secure desktop authoring with the convenience of cloud-based technology to provide a complete solution for content developers to streamline the entire content development lifecycle, from authoring, publishing, and translation to cloud-based content management. As the industry’s only provider of both on-premises and cloud-based technology, MadCap Software has seen a rapid rise in demand for its solutions, leading to a 76% increase in net new subscription and software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue in 2020 over the previous year.

Story continues

“With MadCap AMS, companies are increasingly realizing the benefits of a hybrid on-premises and cloud-based solution in strengthening their collaboration, maximizing content re-use across their organizations, and enhancing their content through real data and usage analytics,” said Aubrey Williams MadCap Software vice president of sales. “The April 2021 Release of MadCap AMS further strengthens the innovation and efficiencies enabled by providing the best of both platforms in an on-premises and cloud solution for addressing the entire content life cycle.”

Empowering SMEs with MadCap Central

MadCap Central , part of the MadCap Authoring and Management System, is the first cloud-based platform for content and project management designed specifically for content developers in the documentation industry. It features a powerful cloud-based editor that lets anyone across the organization or content development workflow to contribute and review content—without having to install any software.

In the past, subject matter experts (SMEs) could contribute and review text via the cloud using the lightweight editor in MadCap Central. Now, with the April 2021 Release, SMEs can also insert tables and images, giving them more control over the content contribution and review process.

Enhanced Accessibility via MadCap Flare

MadCap Flare , part of MadCap AMS, offers secure and scalable on-premises authoring and publishing capabilities that make it easy to create professionally designed modern documentation websites, print brochures, online Help, knowledge bases, support sites, training and development content, and more.

For years, MadCap Flare has provided support for meeting accessibility and Section 508 compliance requirements, including the ability to analyze content to ensure that it meets these guidelines before it is published. The April 2021 release builds on MadCap Flare’s existing functionality with support for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) PDF/Universal Accessibility (PDF/UA) specification. By providing content that conforms with PDF/UA, authors can ensure that people who use assistive technology, such as screen readers, screen magnifiers, joysticks and other technologies, to navigate and read electronic content have equal access to information.

Improved Productivity with MadCap Flare

MadCap Flare enables content developers to streamline their projects with advanced features that maximize authoring efficiency, content reuse, and multi-channel publishing. In the April 2021 Release, MadCap Flare adds a number of features that further enhance productivity and control over the look and feel of the content:

New Layout Resizer – With the intuitive layout resizer, an industry first, content developers have access to a whole new level of control over responsive design. Now users can view and adjust content for different screen sizes and create new media queries, all directly from the XML Editor.

New Markdown Import – Users can import files written in the Markdown markup language, including the CommonMark version, into MadCap Flare.

New Adobe FrameMaker® 2020 Import – Users can easily import legacy content from the newest version of FrameMaker, as well as older releases.

Redesigned Start Page – The new Start Page has been completely redesigned for improved usability and easier access to helpful resources, whether users are well-versed in MadCap Flare or trying it out for the first time.

Availability and Pricing

The MadCap Flare and MadCap Central April 2021 Releases are available today as part of the MadCap Authoring and Management System. Per-user subscription pricing for MadCap AMS is $229 user per month. The subscription includes 30 GB of storage per company account (with additional storage available), free product upgrades and updates, free MadCap Flare Introductory Training, Platinum-level maintenance and support with unlimited email and telephone support, a knowledge base, and forum access. Standalone pricing for MadCap Flare, MadCap Central, and the MadCap Connect Plug-ins for Salesforce, Zendesk and ServiceNow are also available. To learn more, visit MadCap Software at https://www.madcapsoftware.com , or contact MadCap Software at sales@madcapsoftware.com or +1 (858) 320-0387.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software, Inc. is a trusted resource for more than 20,000 companies around the globe for single-source, multi-channel authoring and publishing solutions designed to streamline the process of developing and delivering training content, learning and development programs, technical documentation, online Help, knowledge bases, and more. MadCap Software’s services include product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at www.madcapsoftware.com .

MadCap Software, the MadCap Software logo, MadCap Authoring and Management System, MadCap Central, and MadCap Flare, are trademarks or registered trademarks of MadCap Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other marks are the properties of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Rebecca Hurst Kinetic.PR for MadCap Software rebecca@kineticprllc.com 650-679-9282



