Maddy Colin named volleyball player of year in Ozark 7 Conference

Nov. 1—College Heights' setter Maddy Colin and Thomas Jefferson head coach Emily Burdick received top honors this week for the Ozark 7 Conference awards.

Colin was named the conference's best player with the Player of the Year award while Burdick was labeled Coach of the Year.

Colin, a senior, helped to lead her team to a runner-up finish in Class 1, District 10 behind Thomas Jefferson. The Cougars finished 16-13-4 on the year. Colin tallied her 1,000th career assist back in September as well.

Burdick was in charge of the Cavaliers' program for the first time in 2023 and took the team to a Class 1, District 10 championship with a 24-8 record. TJ fell to Galena in the first round of the Class 1 state tournament.

Here are the rest of the conference awards:

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

College Heights: Lilly Plassman

McAuley Catholic: Kloee Williamson

Thomas Jefferson: Lannah Gregg, Gabby Hiebert

Others on the Ozark 7 first-team all-conference were America Castillo of Verona and Kylee Scott of Golden City.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

College Heights: Bailey Peeples, Toryn Fink

McAuley Catholic: Avery Gardner

Thomas Jefferson: Maggie Sutton

Others on second-team all-conference were Megan Long of Verona and Natalie Crumpler of Exeter.

HONORABLE MENTION

College Heights: Allie Stout

McAuley Catholic: Jadyn Laferla

Thomas Jefferson: Mary Nguyen, Macy Schiffer

The remaining players awarded were Shea Hilburn and Dawnee Sorenson of Exeter, Neveah Crandell and Jayci Park of Wheaton, Taylor Baker of Verona and Elizabeth Renfro of Golden City.