I Made $100K Right Out of College — Here’s How You Can Do It, Too

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s no secret that college debt can put you in a compromising financial situation as a recent graduate trying to get ahead.

Read Next: Graham Stephan: Here’s How To Become a Millionaire in 2024 Using ChatGPT

Find Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

To make matters worse, you could struggle to find a lucrative career in your first few years post-college, making it challenging to make any financial progress.

If you’re interested in making six figures right out of college, keep reading to see how experts have done it — and their advice for how you can do it too.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Making $100k Right Out of College

“My business journey has equipped me with insights I believe could be valuable to those aspiring to make six figures right out of college,” said Sophia Tang, the founder of Nako Cosmetics.

“The essence of reaching a six-figure income lies in leveraging high-demand skills, networking and embracing entrepreneurship.”

Tang earned a high income as a graduate by applying her education and knowledge to growing a business that would help her make more money than a standard entry-level position.

The trick to earning a high salary after graduation is to study the right topic and make career moves that will benefit you.

Learn More: How To Earn $4,000 a Month in Passive Income

What Choices and Sacrifices Helped?

As you can imagine, certain choices and sacrifices helped out in the journey as Tang worked towards earning a high income as a young college graduate. These are the choices that helped Tang reach a six-figure income.

Learning High-Demand Skills

“Specializing in skills that are in high demand, such as digital marketing, can set a solid foundation for your career,” shared Tang.

“For instance, mastering SEO propelled my brand, Nako Cosmetics, to the forefront of the beauty industry. This expertise not only increased the brand’s visibility online but also significantly boosted sales, illustrating the direct impact of specialized skills on financial success.”

Story continues

You should take the time and invest some resources into learning skills that will help you stand out, and you can start by assessing the current landscape to see which skills are in demand.

Stay sharp because while your education will help you get your foot in the door, your other skills could help you move up quicker.

Networking

Tang also noted, “Building a strong professional network is invaluable.”

She explained, “My participation in beauty industry events and digital marketing seminars expanded my connections, leading to collaborations that were instrumental in Nako’s success.”

As a college graduate looking to find a job, you may struggle with landing interviews or getting noticed by employers. It helps to start preparing early on by attending events in your field to meet others.

You don’t want to leave college without any field connections, especially if the landscape is highly competitive.

“These experiences highlight the importance of networking in uncovering opportunities and fostering partnerships that can accelerate career growth,” added Tang.

How To Earn Six Figures as a Recent Graduate

How can you improve your chances of earning six figures in your first job out of college?

Look Into the Career Options For Your Program

Scott Lieberman, the founder of Touchdown Money, explained, “Choosing a high-paying career early in your college education sets the groundwork to make that happen. Choose careers that offer competitive compensation packages for entry-level positions. Research industries that are known to have high salaries for recent graduates.”

According to a report by The HEA Group, a higher education consulting firm, there are many majors that lead to a six-figure income a few years after graduation.

Many of these professions are in engineering or majors with highly specialized technical training. Other fields, such as healthcare and technology, are in high demand as well.

Try to pursue a program that has a history of paying well. You don’t want to be stuck trying to pay off a college education that doesn’t lead to a decent income.

Focus on Networking

Echoing Tang’s earlier insights, Lieberman said networking can be one of the best ways to find high-paying entry positions in your field.

“Attend industry seminars and conferences, career fairs and other gatherings of people in the industry you want a job in,” added Lieberman.

Ideally, you don’t want to start from scratch after college. There are going to be plenty of other applicants with similar qualifications competing for the same position. Liberman noted you should do whatever you can to stand out and get noticed.

“Seek out and join online platforms such as LinkedIn to seek out mentors and build relationships with professionals in your field who may know about openings or have suggestions for opportunities,” he said.

Upgrade Your Skills Frequently

Liberman also recommended recent college graduates “devote some of your job searching time to gaining more knowledge, certifications and education so that you stand out from other job applicants and show your dedication to the career path you have chosen.”

While you may have your degree, you should still invest time and energy into other certifications to make yourself more valuable. By constantly upgrading your skills, you make yourself more marketable and create opportunities for yourself that may not be available for everyone.

Consider Entrepreneurship

“Venturing into entrepreneurship can be a game-changer,” shared Tang. “The launch of my own brands was a calculated risk that paid off, resulting in substantial financial rewards.”

If you’ve got an interest in being an entrepreneur, you could start your own business right out of college so that you don’t have to worry about the job hunt.

How did Tang decide which business opportunity to pursue?

She said, “This move was driven by identifying a niche in the market for unique skincare solutions, underscoring the potential of entrepreneurship to generate significant income.”

You may discover a niche in your field where you can earn an income by offering freelance services or starting your own business. This path could help you accelerate your income instead of waiting for the right well-paying job.

Think About a Hybrid Option

While entrepreneurship may not be the right career path for everyone, the good news is that you can consider some sort of a hybrid approach where you focus on growing a business as you work at your first job.

For example, you could offer freelance services in your field where you can make extra money by completing similar tasks at your normal gig.

A Final Thought

Tang advised, “Achieving a six-figure income out of college is about strategically positioning yourself in high-demand sectors, building a robust professional network and not shying away from entrepreneurship.”

And her journey exemplifies the power of these strategies in navigating the path to financial success.

Earning $100K out of college won’t be easy, but it’s possible if you expand your horizons and plan accordingly in advance. Don’t wait until you’ve graduated to find out that you’ve chosen a field that doesn’t pay well.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Made $100K Right Out of College — Here’s How You Can Do It, Too