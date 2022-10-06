Google Pixel 7 event liveblog: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more
Google's hardware launch event takes place today at 10am ET, and Team Engadget is covering it live from Brooklyn, New York. Deputy editor Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford will be there taking in the company's announcements live, and we'll post the breaking news here (and maybe some jokes. Just a few.) We'll also share pictures from the event of any fun or newsworthy behind-the-scenes happening. Stick around!
"No other company offers such a wide range of helpful devices for home and on the go," Chau said. This breadth of products can lead to some problems, which Google has features to alleviate. Fast Pair, for example, makes setting up new devices much easier.
The stand looks like a great way to stash the Pixel Tablet in your living room. Makes sure it's always charged and also within reach.
Next, Seang Chau is taking the stage to tell us more about the whole Pixel portfolio and how Assistant can work across them all.
It's designed to transition from being a part of your home but also something you can take on the go as an entertainment device.
The base has magnets for easy docking and undocking, Yao said.
The Pixel Tablet will act almost like a smart display -- it can always be listening for your Assistant requests, play music and show a touch-friendly interface.
This thing looks like a Nest Hub Max with a detachable screen.
But they're also somewhat awkward at home, often tossed aside or in drawers, only to be seen when someone needs a specific function. To make the tablet more useful at home, Google has designed a charging speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet.
