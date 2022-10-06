U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Google Pixel 7 event liveblog: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
Engadget

Google's hardware launch event takes place today at 10am ET, and Team Engadget is covering it live from Brooklyn, New York. Deputy editor Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford will be there taking in the company's announcements live, and we'll post the breaking news here (and maybe some jokes. Just a few.) We'll also share pictures from the event of any fun or newsworthy behind-the-scenes happening. Stick around!

Live Updates
  • Cherlynn Low

    "No other company offers such a wide range of helpful devices for home and on the go," Chau said. This breadth of products can lead to some problems, which Google has features to alleviate. Fast Pair, for example, makes setting up new devices much easier.

  • Sam Rutherford

    The stand looks like a great way to stash the Pixel Tablet in your living room. Makes sure it's always charged and also within reach.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Next, Seang Chau is taking the stage to tell us more about the whole Pixel portfolio and how Assistant can work across them all.

  • Cherlynn Low

    It's designed to transition from being a part of your home but also something you can take on the go as an entertainment device.

  • Cherlynn Low

    The base has magnets for easy docking and undocking, Yao said.

  • Cherlynn Low

    The Pixel Tablet will act almost like a smart display -- it can always be listening for your Assistant requests, play music and show a touch-friendly interface.

  • Jonturi
  • Jonturi
  • Cherlynn Low

    This thing looks like a Nest Hub Max with a detachable screen.

  • Cherlynn Low

    But they're also somewhat awkward at home, often tossed aside or in drawers, only to be seen when someone needs a specific function. To make the tablet more useful at home, Google has designed a charging speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet.

Follow all of the news from Google's Pixel 7 event right here!

