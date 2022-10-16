U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,132.93
    -60.69 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Made-in-China.com: Brings Latest Sourcing Experience for Global Buyers

·2 min read

NANJING, China, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, will be holding its annual largest ever virtual sourcing expo from October 15 to October 31, 2022 via its website and mobile app. With over 5,000 suppliers registered as participants for the online event, the Sourcing Expo will bring global buyers a fantastic online sourcing experience and help seek new business opportunities.

With travel to China still remaining largely impractical, Made-in-China.com is working hard to ensure business continuity for global buyers.

This year's Sourcing Expo can be seen as an online carnival for the buyers, as four distinctive halls are arranged, "New Product Launch", "Select Factories", "Online Trading Center", and "One-Stop Shopping", which can bring fabulous sourcing experience to the buyers.

In the "New Product Launch" hall, the brand new products with latest design, technology and trend will be gathered there and showed in the live streaming. Selected great suppliers from 16 categories will gather in the live show rooms, do their new products launch, factories guide tour, and chat lively with buyers about purchasing demands.

If you would like to know about some superior Chinese suppliers in advance, you can visit Made-in-China.com Facebook official account to get their introduction and sharing videos.

While in the "One-Stop Shopping" hall, a tremendous sourcing experience can be expected. Made-in-China.com creates hotel, gym, home decoration material, auto parts and office these 5 common sourcing scenarios with advanced technology. Buyers can source in these scenarios with the smart guidance, enjoy the one-stop superior service of Made-in-China.com, shorten the sourcing period and raise the efficiency.

In the online trading center, buyers are able to place instant orders on a range of light industrial products. Great coupons are offered by Made-in-China.com and buyers can use once meets the demands. The whole trade process is under secured as Made-in-China.com offers STS guarantee service to protect money and products quality. The logistics process can be fully visualized if the products are shipped via Made-in-China.com's logistics services.

The Sourcing Expo starts from today to October 31. If you would like more information about this event, please call +86-25-6667 7777, or email buyerservice@made-in-china.com, or click https://expo.made-in-china.com/expo/register/2022-Sourcing-Expo?uim_source=mic&uim_medium=open_s&uim_campaign=2022SourcingExpoRegister

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/made-in-chinacom-brings-latest-sourcing-experience-for-global-buyers-301650219.html

SOURCE Made-in-China

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi Says Order Has Been Restored in Hong Kong

    Chinese President&nbsp;Xi Jinping&nbsp;says that order had been restored in Hong Kong after the government's crackdown. He also talks about what he described as the "external interference in Taiwanese affairs" as he speaks at the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing. " (Translated excerpt)(Source: CCTV via APTN)

  • S.Korea to scrap taxes for foreigners' income from bonds - minister

    South Korea's finance minister said the government will scrap taxes on foreigners' income from investments in treasury bonds and monetary stabilization bonds from Monday. Speaking to reporters late on Saturday in the United States after a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, Choo Kyung-ho said the government decided to bring forward the timing of the planned tax removal from 2023 to next week to boost capital inflows into the local bond market. FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said on Sept. 30 it had added South Korea to a list for possible inclusion in its World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

  • How Much Is Meta Stock Worth? It's Impossible to Say.

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and the money pit it calls the metaverse, does not fall into this category. If you looked at Meta stock last year, you might have been fooled into thinking it was incredibly cheap despite a trillion-dollar valuation. Revenue soared 37% in 2021 to $118 billion, and both net income and free cash flow were right around $39 billion.

  • Kroger-Albertsons Merger Would Create a Big Player in Retail Advertising

    The combined supermarket chains’ ad networks for marketers could benefit from increased reach and consumer data.

  • Black-owned Businesses Take the Hardest Financial Hit, Causing Closures Years After the Pandemic

    A 2022 Meta report shows that Black-owned businesses were the group most likely to report closing in the past year.

  • Analyst Report: Paylocity Holding Corporation

    Paylocity is a provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, solutions servicing small- to mid-size clients in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and targets businesses with 10 to 5,000 employees and services about 33,300 clients as of fiscal 2022. Alongside core payroll services, Paylocity offers HCM solutions such as time and attendance and recruiting software, as well workplace collaboration and communication tools.

  • Walgreens Chases Customers It Lost During Covid Focus

    The drugstore chain plans to use data analytics to win back consumers through personalized digital marketing.

  • Nick Cherukuri joins the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

    The role of AR & Metaverse Tech in sustainability and ESG

  • Walmart Wants to Be Amazon—and It’s Causing People to Lose Their Jobs

    The automation of jobs once performed by human workers is nothing new, and in many cases businesses have pointed to the labor shortage to justify the decision. In other cases, companies have insisted that adding automated elements like robot fry cooks and self-checkout kiosks won’t cost anyone their jobs—those machines often still need to be overseen by humans to make sure there aren’t malfunctions. Unfortunately, that’s not the case at Walmart. Reuters reports that the big box store will be lay

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Less-Crowded Covid Wards Can Keep Boosting Insurers

    While virus-related hospitalizations remain distressingly high, the decline from peaks has boosted profits for UnitedHealth and other insurers.

  • Prosus to sell Russian classifieds business Avito to Kismet for $2.4B

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Prosus, the Dutch-based technology investor, said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Russian online marketplace Avito for 151 billion roubles ($2.46 billion), to Kismet Capital Group. Avito had been one of Prosus's most valuable investments, with an estimated valuation of about $6 billion before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led the company to cut ties and seek a sale of the property. The buyer, Russian investment firm Kismet, was founded by Ivan Tavrin, former CEO of telecoms company MegaFon.

  • Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Twitter (TWTR) closed at $50.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day.

  • TIM fails to fix new network deal deadline as Vivendi stays away

    Telecom Italia (TIM) was unable to take a decision on a key network deal on Friday as representatives of top investor Vivendi did not attend a special board meeting in a clash with the chairman of the former phone monopoly. Italian state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), infrastructure fund Macquarie and Open Fiber have asked for more time to negotiate a deal to buy TIM's network assets, seeking to delay an initial deadline for a binding agreement by the end of this month.

  • 4 ETFs That Gained the Most On Wild Trading Day

    Wall Street staged a dramatic turnaround to close Oct 13 after falling at the start of trading after hot inflation data.

  • Wells Fargo misses mark on income, surpasses revenue target in Q3

    Wells Fargo & Co. saw a drop in profit that resulted in the bank missing expectations for its third-quarter earnings.

  • A Huge Glut of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Is Sitting Unused in Boxes

    The situation is further disrupting the economics of a sector already hit by low crypto prices and high energy costs.

  • Kroger’s Pursuit of Albertsons Hinged on Regulatory Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- When Albertsons Cos. all but announced it was for sale in February, rival grocer Kroger Co. got to work. Kroger had eyed Albertsons for a while. So it quickly assembled a team of lawyers and analysts to answer a basic question: Would it even be able to buy the parent of Safeway, Vons and Albertsons supermarkets, given antitrust concerns around the two largest US grocery chains pairing up?The group spent months evaluating where it might have to unload stores, according to people fa

  • Binance's New $500 Million Project For Bitcoin Miners, Infrastructure Providers

    Binance is launching a $500 million project to support Bitcoin miners and infrastructure providers facing massive losses the fall of crypto prices this past year.

  • Bank of Canada Readies Further Rate Hikes Despite Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said uncertainty in financial markets won’t derail his plans to hike interest rates, arguing high inflation remains the “immediate” threat to the global economy.Macklem, speaking to reporters Friday after the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington, said his talks there reinforced a commitment for central banks to “keep a steady hand and keep focused on price stability.” “There was a broad consensus