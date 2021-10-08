U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,678.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,862.00
    -19.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +2.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    +1.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9270
    +0.3110 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,161.46
    -585.36 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.94
    -3.82 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,121.06
    +442.85 (+1.60%)
     

Have You Made These Year-End Tax Moves? Here's How to Keep More of Your Money

Melissa Brock
·5 min read

Uh, where did 2021 go? 

Once you get over the shock that it's already the second week of October, you may want to consider some tactical year-end tax moves. 

More than two-thirds of Americans experienced financial setbacks in 2020, according to Fidelity. The declines were attributed to job loss, decreased household income or emergency savings drawdown. Overall, 68% had setbacks which looked like this:

  • 23% lost a job or household income

  • 20% had an unexpected non-health emergency

  • 18% had to provide unexpected financial aid to family or friends

  • 16% had a health emergency in their family

Whether 2021 mirrored these issues for you or not, let's go over the year-end tax moves to save you money.

Tip 1: Defer income until next year.

Consider deferring your income if possible. For example, you may want to wait on a bonus for next year if your company allows that practice.

As a self-employed individual or someone who does freelance or consulting work, you may be able to delay sending out invoices until late December. That way, companies won't pay you until next year.

As a retiree, you may be able to postpone retirement account withdrawals so you don't take a tax hit. However, you must remember to meet your required minimum distributions (RMDs).

Note: Consider what your tax bracket will look like next year. You may not want to defer your income if you could push yourself into a higher tax bracket by deferring your income.

Tip 2: Max out your retirement accounts.

Pumping money into tax-deferred retirement accounts might give you the best of both worlds because you can reduce your taxable income by saving in them and you also take advantage of compounding over time when you bump up your retirement savings. Not only that, but your employer could offer a major perk by slinging money toward your account in the form of the company match.

Try to contribute the full amount — $19,500 for 2021; $26,000 if you are age 50 or older.

You can also consider contributing money to an IRA (such as a Roth IRA). You can contribute $6,000 in 2021, plus an extra $1,000 for those 50 or older and let your money grow tax-deferred. As of Jan. 1, 2021, you can make contributions toward your 2021 tax year limit until the 2022 tax day. Doing so reduces your taxable income for the year.

Tip 3: Take advantage of tax-loss harvesting.

This year-end strategy involves selling investments such as stocks and mutual funds to realize losses. You can then use those losses to offset taxable gains you may have had during the year. Selling them before year-end will provide losses to offset your gains. A few quick things to note: 

  • You can use up to $3,000 of excess loss to wipe out other income if you incurred more losses than gains.

  • More than $3,000 in excess loss can carry over to next year.

Mutual funds typically publish an estimate of their capital gains distributions in November or December, along with the date of the distribution. 

Tip 4: Identify more deductions.

Lower your tax bill by tallying up those more deductions. You can deduct up to $600 (married filing jointly) and $300 (other filing statuses) per tax return of qualified cash contributions if you take the standard deduction.  

  • Charities: You can contribute to any number of types of charities, such as animal, environmental, health, humanitarian relief, education, and arts and culture charities. 

  • Medical and dental expenses deduction: The medical and dental expenses deduction is an itemized deduction that you may take (within certain limits) for unreimbursed medical and dental expenses you paid during the year for yourself, your spouse, and your dependents. 

Consider itemizing rather than claiming the standard deduction. Many people take the standard deduction when they might be better off itemizing. If your qualifying expenses exceed the standard deduction, you may consider itemizing. In 2021 the standard deduction is $12,550 for singles filers and married filing separately and $25,100 for joint filers and $18,800 for heads of household.

Tip 5: Check flex spending accounts and health savings accounts.

Flexible spending plans allow you to put part of your pay into a special account to pay for child care or medical bills.

You avoid both income and Social Security taxes on these, but you have to use them all by the end of the year. If you need to, plan to stock up on prescriptions, over-the-counter medications or get a new set of glasses to use up the funds in your account.

Health savings accounts (HSAs), on the other hand, also offer tax advantages and can help you pay for health care expenses — as long as you have a high-deductible health insurance plan. They are tax-deductible in the year you put money into them and they grow tax-free. As long as you use them for qualified healthcare expenses, you can't get taxed. Unlike a flex spending plan, however, there's no "use it or lose it" stipulation, so take advantage.

Tip 6: Check your withholding.

Were you stunned by your huge tax bill this year? If so, you may not have withheld enough from your paycheck. Take steps now so you don't have another not-so-welcome springtime surprise. The IRS's Tax Withholding Estimator can help you determine whether you need to fill out a new W-4 with your employer and increase how much in taxes you withhold from your paycheck. The IRS tool will handily tell you exactly how much you should withhold.

Make Your Moves Now

You may need to make all of these moves — not just one or the other. If you're not sure whether you should defer income or check how much you've withheld thus far (it's so confusing, isn't it?) you may want to check with a tax advisor about your specific situation. This individual can help you make all the right moves at year-end and help you protect your income.

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Tesla’s HQ move to Texas draws sharp reaction in the Bay Area and beyond

    "We have to get our house in order on the many challenges facing our state and its business climate,” said Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Peninsula cell therapy company's stock sheds nearly 40% after-hours as FDA halts clinical trial

    A single patient in the company's mid-stage clinical trial was found with a "chromosomal abnormality."

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? When first approaching this task, investors will often turn to names during or on the heels of an impressive rally. However, Wall Street analysts note that this isn’t always the best move. Instead, the Street’s sea

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rebounding somewhat on Thursday after several days of declines. Moderna actually had more bad news today. Finland joined Denmark and Sweden in pausing the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for some individuals due to concerns about a rare heart inflammation issue.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Biden is moving to cancel another $4.5B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration has announced changes to make loan forgiveness more accessible.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?

    Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18