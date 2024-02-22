What Made Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) a Resilient Stock in 2023?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 10.46% gross and 10.22% net of fees compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The firm views the performance in many respects as evidence of the stability of its investment approach in the face of frequent and significant market swings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy featured stocks such as Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a private equity firm. On February 21, 2024, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock closed at $116.91 per share. One-month return of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was 2.10%, and its shares gained 50.68% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has a market capitalization of $6.377 billion.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE), a private markets advisory and funds business for institutional investors, has showcased resiliency in 2023 amidst a highly uncertain macro and fundraising environment. Specialized funds continue to be an area of strength, particularly as the company has success scaling its efforts with high-net-worth clients in the wirehouse channels. This has been an underappreciated growth driver. While Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings fluctuate due to performance fees, we value the company based on its core fee earnings, which have been remarkably consistent and have been durable through cycles."

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was held by 12 hedge fund portfolios, up from 9 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

