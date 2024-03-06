Made in Kentucky: 8 products you may not know are made here

When you think of products made in Kentucky, a few things probably cross your mind. Maybe it's one of the dozens of bourbon brands like Woodford Reserve or Buffalo Trace, products from GE Appliances, or even the Ford Super Duty Truck.

But did you know tons of everyday products you buy at the store are also made in the Bluegrass State? And those products mean big business for Kentucky.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 258,000 Kentuckians were working in the manufacturing sector as of December.

Kentucky Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Frank Jemley said manufacturing is a "bedrock" industry in the state and accounts for nearly 18% of the state's total gross domestic product — the monetary value of goods and services produced in Kentucky bought by a consumer in a given year.

“Kentucky's manufacturing industry supports an additional 1.7 indirect jobs for every direct job, meaning manufacturing supports 37% of Kentucky’s total workforce," Jemley said. "Growing manufacturing jobs to produce world-class products in Kentucky is the tide that lifts all boats, helping our communities and families thrive. With last year’s exports topping $40 billion for the first time, that tide continues to rise.”

Here are eight food products you might not know were manufactured in Kentucky:

County: Clark

Products: A Kentucky spin on the classic ginger ale soda, Ale-8 brings consumers a lightly carbonated crisp soft drink featuring ginger flavor with notes of citrus. Besides the original Ale-8 shoppers can score cherry and orange cream flavors.

County: Grayson

Products: The Laughing Cow cheeses including seven varieties and eight wedges such as Mini Babybel, Boursin and Merkts, are produced in Leitchfield.

Cotton Candy Dippin' Dots at the Salinas Airshow on 7 Oct. 2023.

County: McCracken

Products: The company headquartered in Paducah is known for its ice cream mixed with liquid nitrogen to make tiny ice cream pearls. The company also makes yogurts, sherberts, and flavored ices.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is prioritizing the production of its Jif brand peanut butter to meet increased demand during the coronavirus emergency.

County: Allen and Fayette

Products: The classic jelly and peanut butter company produces some of its famed products in the commonwealth, including the beloved Uncrustable sandwiches at its Scottsville location and Jif peanut butter at its Lexington-area operation.

Boxes of Pop-Tarts sit for sale at the Metropolitan Citymarket on February 19, 2014 in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

County: Pike

Products: Pop Tarts, an easy breakfast-filled snack pastry that can be enjoyed straight from the package or after being warmed up, are made in Kentucky.

County: Bourbon

Products: The family-owned business located in the rolling hills of the bluegrass is known for its beef jerky which comes in a variety of flavors including hot, cajun, BBQ, garlic and onion, sweet and hot, and bourbon.

In this photo released by Nestlé Prepared Foods/Hot Pockets on July 16, 2013 - Food Network's "Sandwich King" Jeff Mauro and chef Lucien Vendôme, Director of Nestlé Culinary Innovations, reveal the new Hot Pockets brand sandwiches at the Nestlé kitchen in Chatsworth, Calif. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Nestlé Prepared Foods/Hot Pockets/AP Images)

County: Montgomery

Products: When looking for a grab-and-go dish, a frozen Hot Pocket produced in Kentucky is a quick and easy snack to prepare.

April 21, 2003: Detail photo of packages of Airheads candy, manufactured at Perfetti Van Melle, Erlanger.

County: Boone

Products: The soft candy confectionary produces favorites like Airheads and Mentos at its Erlanger facility.

Note: Information provided by the Frazier History Museum, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers. This list is not inclusive of all food products manufactured in Kentucky.

