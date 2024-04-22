Here’s What Made Meta Platforms (META) Gain 37.5%

Patient Capital Management, a value investing firm, released its “Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter the strategy returned 11.8% net of fees compared to the S&P 500’s 10.6% return. The outperformance of the portfolio can be attributed to selection and allocation effects, which are partially counteracted by interaction effects, according to a three-factor performance attribution model. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy featured stocks like Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a technology company that develops products to connect people.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was a top contributor in the first quarter gaining another 37.5%. Performance has been supported by strong top and bottom-line growth as the company maintains its leadership in the advertising space, despite Reels still being under monetized versus Newsfeed and Stories. The company continues to return cash to shareholders, increasing their buyback program by another $50B in February (6.4% of shares outstanding), and announcing their first dividend of $0.50 per share (0.39% yield). The company trades at 25x this year’s earnings, which we do not view as too demanding for a company with some of the best AI assets, an improving topline that should lead to free cash flow outperformance and continued capital return."

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in third position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was held by 242 hedge fund portfolios, up from 234 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

