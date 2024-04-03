I made my name profiting from Labour’s 1997 landslide – here’s where I’m investing now

Gilt prices rocketed when Blair's new government announced it was making the Bank of England independent - Richard Watt

I started working in New York in January 1988 and on my very first day, a colleague asked bluntly, “how much do you make?”. I was taken aback.

Even in the City, no-one talked about what they were paid – or, frankly, anything to do with their personal finances, apart from obsessing over property prices.

But in America entire TV channels were dedicated to the stock market. Discussions about how you were investing your retirement account – known as 401(k)s – were everyday chatter. People loved comparing notes and learning from one other.

After a while, talking about money began to seem sensible rather than crass. Most of us spend a large proportion of our lives working for a wage. Investing is a way to make money work for us. And you don’t need tens of thousands of pounds to start – a tenner will do.

Even if it still feels like a slightly awkward subject, on this side of the pond we have little choice but to engage with our finances these days. Few can now look forward to a generous “defined benefit” pension linked to a final salary.

Instead, most of us must save and invest a proportion of earnings as we go along, creating our own “defined contribution” pension. The cost of living crisis, high interest rates and longer lifetimes have all heightened the need to make active, informed financial decisions.

Luckily there is plenty of information available – and as the tax year-end looms, the money talk reaches a crescendo, urging us to make the most of our use-it-or-lose-it, tax-free savings allowances.

I was recently consulted by two of my adult children who wanted to open their own Isas. They both felt rather overwhelmed by the choices. What did I suggest?

I started with a caveat. It all depends, I said, on their respective risk appetites, timescales and whether they want to delegate investment decisions or make a hobby out of DIY investing.

There are a few golden rules: diversify, scrutinise fees, and invest regularly. Apps make the practical side easy now. Set up a monthly direct debit to avoid buying high and selling low – it’s natural to feel anxious when valuations fall and to wish we had more invested when they rise. A mechanistic flow of funds prevents us from acting impulsively on either greed or fear.

Story continues

The tricky part is deciding what to invest in, especially when starting from scratch. Intriguingly, my son is drawn to American tech stocks, my daughter to British companies. Their instincts couldn’t be more different – but they might both be right.

The US market has lapped up all the glory in recent years, with the Magnificent Seven tech stocks – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla – driving explosive gains in the S&P500. Those stocks dominate the market, comprising nearly 30pc of the index, and accounting for 60pc of the index’s overall 24pc rise last year. There are two schools of thought about US tech stocks – it’s a bubble about to burst or we’re just at the start.

In contrast, the London stock market is widely seen as moribund. The headline returns seem to confirm it – the index was up a paltry 2.4pc last year and only 20pc higher than when Isas were first launched a full quarter of a century ago.

But dividends play a bigger role here, adding 3.5pc to last year’s total returns. Assuming you reinvested the dividends you would have tripled your money over those 25 years.

But the UK index lacks oomph. The FTSE 100 is a motley crew of miners, banks, industrials and a few retailers, often solid businesses but a long way from powering global innovation. Microsoft, the most valuable public company in the world, has a bigger market capitalisation than the whole FTSE 100.

It’s not just the UK lagging behind: valued together at over $13 trillion (£10.3 trillion), the Magnificent Seven are roughly equal in size to the German, Euronext (a pan-European index encompassing the French, Dutch and Belgian markets) and Japanese markets combined.

Unsurprisingly, British investors have voted with their feet.

At the start of my career, 75pc of UK pension fund assets were invested in UK stocks; that number now stands at just 15pc. The Chancellor recently announced plans to create a British Isa, an extra £5,000 allowance to encourage more participation in London’s stock market. But since it’s only the wealthiest retail investors who have that extra £5,000 to spare, the proposals won’t make much of an impact.

What will I do with my own money?

I used to be a bond fund manager but higher risk equities tend to outperform over time. Of course, past performance is no guide to the future – and at this stage in my life I am looking to complement other investments. I’ve needed to house a big family so property is a considerable proportion of those, alongside plain vanilla public and private global equities.

The opportunity to go against the grain doesn’t come up too often but I’m a natural contrarian – my career-defining trade was buying long-dated gilts before the Labour government was elected in 1997. Everyone was pessimistic about “tax and spend” policies – which made me confident that had already been baked into the price.

When the new Blair-Brown government announced it was making the Bank of England independent, gilt prices rocketed.

So does that mean I favour the UK stock market, derided and unloved as it is today?

Well yes, even with all the obvious negatives, I’m going to put half my new Isa allowance into UK stocks, investing gradually through an inexpensive tracker. I’m not expecting dramatic gains though; we need a real focus as a country to encourage a culture of investing from a young age to make our stock market more vibrant – and to create the next generation of entrepreneurs.

So in the meantime, I will put the other half in the US market, although I’ll choose an index tracker with its 30pc exposure to the top seven stocks rather than going all-in. Those tech companies might seem fully valued on classic measures (trading at 29 times their forecast 2024 earnings) but my personal view is that the AI theme has only just begun – and the companies leading it are predominantly in America.

That one may be a rollercoaster ride, complete with election fireworks, but alongside my more boring investments I can take the risk. And it’ll mean I’ll keep a watchful eye on my children’s positions too – and see if the tortoise or the hare wins this race.

Have a comment on Helena’s column? Email money@telegraph.co.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.