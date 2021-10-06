U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

MADE IN PORTUGAL Naturally, A Successful International Campaign

2 min read

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing campaign MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally, launched in March this year by AICEP – Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency, was a success, making headlines in 20 countries with more than 600 articles and 130,000 views. The aim of the campaign was to gain international visibility and to present innovation that is anchored in the customisation and tradition of Portuguese products and the differentiating value offer of the Home and Building Materials clusters.

@AICEP_2021
@AICEP_2021

Sustainability is the main value in this campaign, as it is one of the requirements most prized by consumers, distinguishing the MADE IN PORTUGAL supply in the international market.

"The concern for the use of prime and natural raw materials and the use of sustainable production methods, guided by strong environmental commitments, show how the universe of around 20,000 companies that make up the Home and Building Materials clusters, ensures an integrated, consistent and unique offer. These are attributes that the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign managed to take to the four corners of the world," says Luís Castro Henriques, CEO of AICEP.

Despite the current uncertainty, Portuguese companies in the Home and Building Materials clusters have managed to ensure their economic viability while maintaining their focus on quality and innovation in their products and on their ability to reinvent themselves. AICEP had the vision to create a marketing campaign that aims to ensure an image of exclusivity, seeking to promote and enhance the country's reputation. It was designed to create curiosity, both by integrating the Portuguese offer in a lifestyle concept and by crossing sectors, which enables a broader vision of the supply, enhancing the product and promoting a more realistic experience for those seeking exclusive solutions.

All campaign contents are available at www.portugalnaturally.pt where it is also possible to access a directory listing more than 200 Portuguese companies, enabling direct contact with them in order to strengthen B2B relations and boost the creation of partnerships and international business.

Presently the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally brand is a distinctive reference that has been adopted by all business associations representing the Home and Building Materials clusters. It is travelling the world and is prominent in the leading international fairs and exhibitions.

AICEP Portugal Global - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is the public entity that promotes the capture of productive investment, the increase of exports and the internationalization of Portuguese companies and economy, through its offices in Portugal and a network of Delegations in more than 50 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630158/Made_in_Portugal.jpg

