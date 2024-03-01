Made Tech Group First Half 2024 Earnings: UK£0.007 loss per share (vs UK£0.007 loss in 1H 2023)

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£19.1m (down 6.9% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: UK£975.0k (loss narrowed by 8.7% from 1H 2023).

UK£0.007 loss per share (in line with 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Made Tech Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 6.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the IT industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 5.9%.

Performance of the British IT industry.

The company's shares are up 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Made Tech Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

