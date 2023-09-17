U.S. markets closed

Made Tech Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: UK£0.011 loss per share (vs UK£0.002 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£40.2m (up 37% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: UK£1.60m (loss widened by 419% from FY 2022).

  • UK£0.011 loss per share (further deteriorated from UK£0.002 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Made Tech Group shares are down 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Made Tech Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.