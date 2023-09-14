Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When you see that almost half of the companies in the IT industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.6x, Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.5x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

View our latest analysis for Made Tech Group

What Does Made Tech Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Made Tech Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think Made Tech Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Made Tech Group?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Made Tech Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 37% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 7.0% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 8.0% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Made Tech Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Made Tech Group's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Made Tech Group's revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. When we see middle-of-the-road revenue growth like this, we assume it must be the potential risks that are what is placing pressure on the P/S ratio. Perhaps investors are concerned that the company could underperform against the forecasts over the near term.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Made Tech Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Made Tech Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.