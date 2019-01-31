Made a typo? Google Chrome tests warning for lookalike URLs

Twitter More

Google Chrome has another solution to help users turn back from dodgy websites.

As spotted by ZDNet, it's testing a way to spot lookalike URLs and help redirect users to go to the right place with the Chrome Canary browser, which is used to experiment with upcoming features.

You can switch on the experimental feature in Canary by entering chrome://flags/#enable-lookalike-url-navigation-suggestions in the address bar, and enabling it.

From there, a dropdown will appear below the address bar if you've entered or clicked through to a lookalike URL, with a link to the correct version. Read more...

