U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.00
    -25.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,517.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,446.00
    -120.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.30
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.75
    +0.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0057 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    +2.07 (+9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1880
    +0.2280 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.70
    -187.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.65
    -4.74 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

MadeMarket Selects CapLinked as Virtual Data Room Solution

CapLinked
·3 min read

CapLinked has partnered with investment banking CRM provider MadeMarket to offer virtual data room capabilities to MadeMarket’s clients. The deal brings together two leaders in the space for deal-making software

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. (https://www.caplinked.com/), a developer of cloud-based information control software, and MadeMarket, Inc. (https://mademarket.co/), a provider of deal-management CRM, today announced a new partnership that brings together two technology innovators. Under the partnership, MadeMarket will offer virtual data room (VDR) functionality powered by CapLinked, which will be directly integrated into MadeMarket’s deal management CRM software.

CapLinked’s software enables companies to securely share information between firms and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. MadeMarket offers software for customer relationship management, or CRM, designed specifically for investment bankers and corporate finance professionals, enabling them to manage their new business development, deals and contacts. The partnership will bring these two powerful tools together by enabling MadeMarket’s customers to open a data room, upload files, set permissions, and track activity directly from their CRM.

“CapLinked has established itself as a leader in providing productivity-enhancing features while safeguarding sensitive data,” said MadeMarket CEO Brandon Ducharm. “Investment bankers today are under pressure to get deals closed quickly and securely, and CapLinked’s virtual data rooms solve this problem with industry-leading security and an unrivaled user experience. We are excited to offer CapLinked to MadeMarket’s clients.”

“MadeMarket has created an unrivaled CRM solution and transaction execution for deal makers,” said CapLinked CEO Eric Jackson. “Out-of-the-box CRM solutions don’t address the specific requirements investment bankers have for managing deals, which is why so many bankers have turned to MadeMarket. And now, by integrating CapLinked’s VDR capabilities directly into its software, MadeMarket has truly lapped the field.”

Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals,” CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

MadeMarket provides investment bankers with an intuitive system of record and easy-to-use tools for executing transactions. Founded in 2013 and proudly based in Los Angeles, California, MadeMarket exists to make corporate finance professionals more productive and successful.

MadeMarket joins a growing list of firms choosing CapLinked, spanning industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include global consultancies such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Houlihan Lokey, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Nomura Securities, Drake Star Partners, Pottinger, and Cain Brothers.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. CEO Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and COO Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

About Made Market, Inc.

Made Market, Inc. is a purpose-built CRM and transaction management solution for investment bankers and advisors that want to streamline their workflows and increase their revenue. MadeMarket helps investment bankers in the thousands source, execute and close more transactions, having helped dealmakers close over $100 billion in transaction volume. MadeMarket was founded by CEO Brandon Ducharm and CTO James Chheng in 2013. MadeMarket is a trademark of Made Market, Inc. Visit https://mademarket.co to learn more.

CONTACT: (888) 799-6849 customer.success@caplinked.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s...

  • Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

    What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • AMD Is the Big Loser in the Graphics Card Market

    Unit shipments of graphics cards plunged 31.9% year over year in the third quarter, according to data from Jon Peddie Research, the first decline since the pandemic began. Demand from cryptocurrency miners has essentially vanished as crypto prices plunge, and a recovery doesn't look likely as the industry buckles under the weight of scandals and frauds. The PC market is in shambles, with unit shipments plunging nearly 20% in the third quarter.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) Shares

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • 3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December, According to OpenAI's Amazing New ChatBot

    The discussions ranged from economic theory to how to address major global problems to what Ben Franklin would think about the modern world if he time-traveled to the present. Here are the three best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December, according to OpenAI's amazing new chatbot. ChatGPT's first recommendation was Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • MongoDB Delivers Strong Growth and Swings to a Profit. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

    MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell into both categories, and its punishment was swift and severe, with the stock shedding 74% of its value since late last year. If investors had a holiday wish list related to MongoDB, it would undoubtedly include a beat and raise, strong growth, and maybe even a little profitability for their stocking. When the company released its financial results, MongoDB put plenty of presents under the tree, delivering everything on shareholders' wish lists -- and more.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Soar 141% and 144% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have fallen out of favor on Wall Street, creating a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Why Roku Stock Plummeted Again Today

    Growth stocks got hit with another round of big sell-offs today, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once again caught up in the pullback. Tech stocks soared last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central banking authority could take a softer approach to raising interest rates this month. Following last week's big gains, investors are once again taking a more cautious stance on the market, and Roku stock has now given up all the gains it posted across last week's trading.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.