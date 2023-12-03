Mader Group Limited's (ASX:MAD) most bullish insider is Top Key Executive Luke Mader, and their holdings value went up by 7.1% last week

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Mader Group implies vested interests in company growth

The largest shareholder of the company is Luke Mader with a 57% stake

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 77% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 7.1% gain.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mader Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mader Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Mader Group, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mader Group. Our data suggests that Luke Mader, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 57%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. With 20% and 1.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Craig Burton and Gotterdamerung Pty Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mader Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Mader Group Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of AU$1.4b, that means they have AU$1.1b worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Mader Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

