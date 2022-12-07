Madiad to Become an Ideal Branding & Marketing Agency for Technology Startups and SMEs

CAN THO, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Madiad proves to be a top choice for Vietnamese technology enterprises aspiring to position themselves in the market.

Startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play an essential role in the economy of Vietnam. Currently, Vietnam is home to 3,800 startups, 200 venture capital, and 100 startup incubators. Besides, SMEs are the backbone of the country's economic growth, accounting for 98 percent of all businesses, 40 percent of GDP, and 50 percent of employment or 1.2 million jobs. Given digital transformation, there is an increasing number of tech startups and SMEs, which are considered a new driving force for the Vietnamese economy. The catch is that, however, most tech startups and SMEs often struggle to enhance their brand recognition to compete with large businesses, leading to a need for a media agency that is specialized in technology.

The number of brand communication companies in Vietnam is countless, but there are few organizations focusing on brand building for technology enterprises. Fortunately, they have a "savior". Madiad is a media agency in the Mekong Delta that actively supports startups and SMEs to make brand awareness by offering ample services such as social media marketing, livestream & AMA, media production, community management, etc. The Madiad team consists of young, dynamic and creative members with different expertise and skills, especially deep knowledge and practical experience in technological application. Having cooperated and worked with various technology companies and global projects, the team can delve into customer psychology as well as orient new blockchain users and stimulate customers' demand.

Madiad attends Festiverse 2022 - the largest event for technology fans in Asia.

Despite being recently founded, Madiad has built a large network of customers and partners thanks to its dedication, professionalism, and high-quality services. The company has established cooperative relations with numerous technology businesses, organizations, and investment funds such as Delta Labs Technology Joint Stock Company , Digital Asset Management Center (TSS) , FUNDGO Startup & Innovation Fund , Jade Forest Capital , etc. The agency also provides effective communication campaigns for over 20 projects and a range of launch ceremonies, events, activities and competitions in the region, connecting the projects and enterprises with millions of institutional and individual customers and investors.

Madiad is the media partner and coordinator for many activities and events in the region.

Aiming to become a leading media agency in Vietnam in particular and Southeast Asia in general, Madiad is constantly reinforcing its service quality, working processes, and human resources to help more startups and SMEs stand out in the market.

