CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 288 units located in Wesley Chapel in Suburban Tampa, FL. Located in the Crossroads area, the community will be called Madison Watergrass and construction will begin in September.

(PRNewsfoto/Madison Capital Group)

Madison Watergrass will feature 288 units incorporated into 8 buildings (4 & 2 stories). Project amenities will include luxury unit finishes, integrated clubhouse with fitness center, outdoor lounge with summer kitchen, a resort-style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and cabanas. The project will be delivered by Benco Construction, Madison's affiliate general contracting group.

"We remain very active in the Florida markets, as well as across the Southeast region, recently acquiring sites in Bonita Springs, Ruskin, St. Augustine, and Jacksonville," said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group.

The project was capitalized with FrontRange Capital Partners located in Denver, Colorado. FrontRange is a real estate private equity firm specializing in growth capital and property investments in partnership with high growth real estate companies in the multifamily/residential, industrial, self storage, office, and hospitality sectors. Since its founding in 2010, FrontRange has committed more than $1 billion of equity capital to investments throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.frontrangecap.com

Madison Communities is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and management of suburban garden apartment projects throughout the Sunbelt and has offices in Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Charleston.

CONTACT:

investors@madisoncapgroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-communities-breaks-ground-on-madison-watergrass-in-suburban-tampa-fl-301621259.html

SOURCE Madison Capital Group