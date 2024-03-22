Madison County election officials planning for poll worker safety

Mar. 22—ANDERSON — Madison County election officials are working on a plan to protect poll workers and employees in the Election Room.

Madison County Clerk Linda Smith said Friday they just received information from the Indiana Secretary of State's office.

"We will pass that information to the workers," Smith said. "We are taking some precautions."

She said the employees working in the Election Room of the Madison County Government Center will be using gloves and masks as the absentee ballots are received.

"I have not heard of any threats," Smith said. "But we will have poll worker training and a plan will be in place."

She said if any threats are made toward poll workers they will be encouraged to call 911.

Tim Lanane, the Democratic Party member of the Madison County Election Board, said it's always good to have a plan in place.

"There are concerns," he said. "For the most part poll workers volunteer to work because they're civic minded."

Lanane said the Election Board doesn't want anything to interfere with the voting process.

"Something needs to be done," he said of making sure poll workers are not threatened.

"Any threats on election day will discourage people from voting," Lanane said.

