Madison County's top 10 stories of 2023

Jan. 2—10. Have you seen me? Jake the boxer bolts from Buc-ee's

On the morning of Jan. 9, Donna and Richard Prins experienced a different kind of travel calamity when their beloved boxer Jake ran away after they stopped at the Buc-ee's on I-75.

The beloved boxer pup was found on Jan. 12 with the help of the Richmond community. The story wrapped neatly in March when the boxer and his family returned to Richmond with a thank-you gift to the community: two thermal dronesJake's stories were shared by nearly 500 accounts from the Register Facebook page — a testament to the impact this small pup had on the hearts of the local community.

9. Thrive Center opens at Baptist Health Richmond

Nearly one-in-five adults and one-in-five adolescents in the United States live with a mental illness, so the question of the year was: Why are people having to leave for inpatient mental health care?

This year saw the grand opening of the Thrive Center at Baptist Health Richmond. The facility is an 11-bed inpatient behavioral health service for patients in Madison and surrounding counties that provides care for adults ages 18 and older who require hospitalization for behavioral health needs in a medically safe and structured environment.

It currently serves as the county's only inpatient mental health facility, allowing patients to receive local care and resources to support their recovery.

8. RAAC hosts first AI art exhibit in KY

Wendy Barnett's recent art exhibit at the Richmond Area Arts Council (RAAC) required no brushes or pencils. Instead, she utilized a controversial, up-and-coming medium: artificial intelligence (AI) — making it the first AI art exhibit in Kentucky.

Barnett spoke about her artistic endeavors, including illustrating a children's book, promoting AI as a futuristic art medium.

7. State says EKU signs are "major safety concern"

According to a letter from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), two electronic advertising devices which were placed on the Eastern Kentucky University's campus were deemed "major safety concerns to the traveling public."

In a letter to EKU dated Dec. 28, 2022, the transportation cabinet told the school it had seven days to take down both the signs or they would be removed by the state, with any incurred cost of process forwarded to EKU.

This led to a contentious back and forth that will ultimately relocate the electronic billboard at the corner of Lancaster Avenue (KY 52) and the Eastern Bypass (KY 876).

6.Controversy in House Chambers and Madison County as House Bill 470 advances

On March 2, 2023, the Kentucky House of Representatives passed House Bill 470 — also known as the "Do No Harm" Act — a bill that was meant to prohibit healthcare providers from providing gender-transitioning services to minors.

The "Act relating to the protection of children" brought out contentious debate on both sides and mobilized locals as well. Parents, organizers, and elected officials chimed on on the issue with both sides in an emotional bid to win out and provide what is best for Kentucky's children.

5. OVC LAWSUIT: Judge sanctions EKU for delay, failure to produce evidence

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) filed a lawsuit against EKU on Aug. 3, 2021, seeking a $1 million exit fee, which is required under the league's constitution if the member school does not give two years' notice.

This came after the school left the OVC to join the ASUN.

In the legal proceedings that followed, EKU officials refused to produce evidence requested by the court judge, including personal e-mails.

In June of this year, EKU officials agreed to pay the OVC $750,000 in exchange for a full release of all claims, along with a dismissal of the lawsuit, though they still stood by their original decision not to pay the fees.

4. Madison County is wet, what's next?

Approximately 67% of voters chose to expand alcohol sales in Madison County in the primary election this year, making the decision to finally "go wet" everywhere.

The results left voters on both sides of the wet/dry debate with questions regarding the legalities and logistics of the decision; however, business owners are treading new water as liquor stores are beginning to open in Berea and businesses are obtaining new liquor licenses.

3. Appharvest: An economic boost potentially gone

The Register was the first to begin reporting on labor issues within AppHarvest this year after the organization began showing signs of failure.

Local leaders expressed excitement when AppHarvest announced plans to expand into Madison County in 2020; however, the promised economic impact did not pan out as described.

AppHarvest had a tumultuous path toward declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year and has not evaded the potential ramifications of doing so with investors and supporters scrambling to claim compensation for their losses.

2. Nearly 17,000 without power, reports of nonfunctioning emergency alarms following severe storm

A severe storm, noted by meteorologists to be a "rare" supercell, rocked Madison County in the late hours of June 25, leaving nearly 17,000 Madison County households without electricity.

The storm blew across Kentucky, causing nearly 100,000 homes across the Bluegrass to lose power. Residents reported large hail and property damage as a result of the high winds.

The storm alarmed residents; however, they were also reportedly disturbed by the lack of response from their new emergency alert radios, which were sent out by Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) this year.

The radio debacle was never resolved, with the National Weather Service and the county failing to come to a direct cause for the lack of response. However, the EMA has continuously voiced having multiple forms of communication and information for storm preparedness as a priority for residents.

1. Leaders come together to celebrate end of chemical stockpile destruction

The US stockpile once comprised more than 30,000 tons of chemical warfare agents, with the first 155 mm projectiles containing mustard agent arriving at the Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD) in the 1940s.

However, the fateful end to the campaign came on July 7, when the final weapon— an M55 rocket containing GB nerve agent — was destroyed.In Oct., national and local leaders, including Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear, came to Richmond to recognize the achievement and reflect on the project.

This year, the Army also released the results of the Blue Grass Army Depot Feasibility Study, which analyzed 14 opportunities for the future use of the depot using data gathered from interviews with various military and nonmilitary stakeholders, over 100 subject matter experts from BGCAPP, BGCA, and BGAD, and industry contacts.

According to the report, five of the 14 opportunities were deemed "most promising", with three of those opportunities demonstrating "strategic importance" and aligning with the purpose of the Organic Industrial Base, while the other two may "contribute meaningfully to the economic health of BGAD and the local community and provide meaningful value to Army customers."

Those five opportunities are:

Establish a production capability for metal shipping containers on BGAD to help mitigate strategic risks from extreme levels of foreign supplier dependency;

Establish a production capability on BGAD for chemicals critical to the defense industry;

Locate production capability for 155mm artillery munitions metal components on BGAD to add capacity and resiliency to the organic munitions industrial base;

Expand BGAD's current security guard training program and set up a security guard training academy on BGAD to serve the entire Army Organic Industrial Base (OIB), and potentially other Army installations;

Collaborate with the Army National Guard on a centralized Army regional security monitoring center.

Officials previously clarified that more than one of these opportunities may be implemented.

BGAD leadership will continue to further develop the identified opportunities, continue exploring the attractive zones of opportunity, use the information included in the feasibility study to inform and support future BGAD Industry Days, and continue to host Industry Days to garner interest on future opportunities.