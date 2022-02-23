U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Madison Realty Capital Originates Two Loans Totaling $101.9 Million For CGI Merchant Group’s Miami-Based Projects

Madison Realty Capital
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced that it has originated two loans totaling $101.9 million for CGI Merchant Group, a global investment management firm with a focus on real estate and private equity. The two loans include a $66.4 million loan for The Gabriel Miami, a luxury hotel located in downtown Miami, and a $35.5 million loan for 3480 Main, a Class-A office building in Coconut Grove.

“We are pleased to deliver these two custom loans to CGI Merchant Group in Miami, where we have significant scale and familiarity operating in the market,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “Miami continues to experience increased demand from tourists as well as businesses moving to South Florida. CGI Merchant Group has a strong pipeline of projects in the region, and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

The Gabriel Miami, located at 1100 Biscayne Boulevard in the center of Miami’s downtown business district and the heart of the city’s vibrant cultural and entertainment scene, is a 129-key boutique Curio Collection by Hilton hotel with 14,440 square feet of upscale restaurant space and 11,520 square feet of prime signage along Interstate 395. The hotel offers a spa, sauna, fitness center, outdoor pool deck, event space and multiple dining options. The Gabriel Miami is part of the 64-story Marquis Building of luxury condominiums overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Located in Miami’s affluent Coconut Grove neighborhood, 3480 Main completed construction in 2020 and was designed by world renowned architects Arquitectonica. The modern mixed-use office offers 44,685 rentable square feet of office space across five floors, 10,177 square feet of retail space, two high-end restaurants and an outdoor roof deck. The retail and rooftop spaces are fully leased to Lebanese restaurant, Amal.

“Madison Realty Capital provided dependability and certainty of execution within the timetable we needed to execute each of these projects,” said Raoul Thomas, Founder & CEO at CGI Merchant Group. “We look forward to a continued relationship with Madison Realty Capital to execute on our hospitality and office development strategy in Miami.”

Surya Capital Partners brokered the transaction.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that, as of December 31, 2021, manages approximately $8 billion in total assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed approximately $20 billion in transactions providing borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions, strong underwriting capabilities, and certainty of execution. Headquartered in New York City, with an office in Los Angeles, the firm has approximately 70 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been frequently named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as a top construction lender, among other industry recognitions. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

About CGI Merchant Group

CGI Merchant Group is a minority-owned global investment manager with a focus on private equity and hospitality and commercial real estate investments. Since its founding in 2006 by Raoul Thomas, the firm has executed more than $2.5 billion in historically affiliated capital transactions. Based in Miami, CGI’s contrarian thinking and diverse investment team seek thematic, value-driven capital dislocation opportunities to create generational wealth and deliver long-term value — to our investors, our shareholders, and the communities in which we invest and operate. Learn more about CGI at cgimg.com.

CONTACT: Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright Gasthalter & Co. (212) 257-4170 madisonrealty@gasthalter.com


